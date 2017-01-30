Porsha Williams Addresses Her Anger Management Problems: ‘I Just Really Need Space’

Porsha Williams‘ hot tempter and history of violent behavior has been extensively documented on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. But the 35-year-old Dish Nation host addressed her issues on Sunday’s all-new episode of the hit Bravo series, taking proactive steps to change her habits and fix some of her broken relationships.

Attending an anger management session with licensed psychologist Dr. Matt Smith, Porsha explained how a tense argument with Kandi Burruss and Kenya Moore left her nervous about attending an upcoming group “glamping” trip.

“Kenya, I know how to deal with,” she said. “But Kandi going off and acting a fool like that? She’s had some feelings towards me lately that I can not explain … I haven’t really figured out how to deal with her besides walk away right now.”

“Why in the hell would I go on a trip with women, who are no. 1 more angry than me?” she asked. “I just really need space from all these girls.”

It was a good question to ask, as Williams had been previously involved in three physical altercations on the show — including one at the season 6 reunion in which she grabbed Moore by the hair and threw her to the ground. There was also a battle with Cynthia Bailey during a season 8 trip to Lake Lanier, and an off-camera fight last season involving her and her “Go Naked” marketing manager Jami Ziegler.

She got some good advice from Dr. Smith, though. “I think that maybe this trip might be good for you,” he said. “A lot of the times we have to be able to get through the muck in order to be able to get to what’s good.”

He also suggested Williams bring someone with her on the trip and envision bad scenarios so that she can be prepared if they actually happen.

“I would think that you should bring a support system because a support system may help you to fight when people are throwing shade, for lack of a better [phrase],” he advised. “I want you to kind of talk about what you want your legacy to be and how that can help you deescalate some of the triggers you might have. You also have to use imagery to see what might go wrong and ask, ‘How will I deal with each scenario if it goes wrong?’ ”

If there was one person Williams was going to bring with her, it would be BFF Shamea Morton. The two have been friends for over 10 years, after all.

But Williams was in hot water with Morton, having missed her surprise engagement party thrown by mutual friend Burruss. Morton was also angry with Williams for not standing up to Phaedra Parks when Parks claimed Morton was “sleeping with everybody’s husbands.”

“I completely understand why Shamea is hurt,” Williams said, before explaining why she skipped Morton’s engagement party. “I really had to avoid any trouble with Kandi. I just simply did not feel comfortable.”

“I would have loved to have been there… but I feel like the reason for me not being there was very important.” she continued. “Kandi has disrespected me in a way where, I don’t even want to be near her… I don’t know if I’m walking into a situation where it’s an ambush.”

Morton understood, but held her ground. “I was devastated,” she said. “I hear you making this all ’bout her and it’s not about her, last night was about me. So I felt like you should have put that s— aside and been there for me … I don’t f— with Phaedra. But if Phaedra threw something for you, I would have been there. Because it’s about you.

“I almost feel like I’m questioning, are you putting other people before me?” Morton added, bringing up the Parks incident. “I couldn’t believe it because anytime anybody has even brought your name up and said anything remotely degrading or negative about you, I’m defensive. I don’t just sit quiet. And if you’re sitting there as my friend, and you heard that, then that’s a problem.”

While Williams claimed to not remember whether she stood up to Parks, she pointed out that Morton had insulted Parks first. “Both of you are slinging mud, and you sling it first,” Williams said.

It didn’t stop Morton from issuing a stern warning to Williams. “Be careful with your new friend,” she said, of Parks. “Because Kandi has even mentioned to me in the past that when they were tight, Phaedra used to talk so much s— about you. About how you were stupid, you were uneducated, you got bricks for brains — all that s— came from Phaedra to Kandi…before you and Kandi ever had your tiff.”

Not having witnessed any of that, Williams decided to look past Morton’s warning and attend the “glamping” trip anyhow — with her sister, Lauren Williams, by her side. She also brought a note from Dr. Smith, explaining how her sister’s presence was his suggestion.

“If I feel I’m under emotional distress, I want my support,” Williams told her fellow Atlanta Housewives. “I’m very open about the fact that I’m in anger management.”

The statement outraged Moore and Burruss, who were quick to remind Williams how she had dodged previous questions about her anger problems. But Williams stood strong.

“It was how I was being asked that day,” she said. “The tone was very condescending. I felt like I was being talked down to. I felt like I was also being made fun of and provoked… Kenya you were making fun like, ‘Am I taking pills? ‘Did I get a certificate?’ These are the little side things that I’m talking about.”

“It’s how you proceeded to ask and badger,” she continued. “How do you think I feel in a moment where I’m vulnerable and somebody is asking me about something private and I’m being attacked as well as asked the question?”

If Williams was looking for sympathy, she wasn’t going to find it with Burruss. “All of us are in situations where we’re uncomfortable or things have been said to us and we’re able to be adult and have a conversation about it,” she shot back. But from the first mention of it, you had and attitude… This don’t make sense. This a bunch of b——-.”

Looks like it’s going to be a long “glamping” trip.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays (8 p.m. ET) on Bravo.