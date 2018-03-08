Minnesota Politician Drafts Bill to Ban Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. from Becca's Home State

Looks like Arie Luyendyk Jr. isn’t welcome in the Land of 10,000 Lakes.

The Bachelor upset many fans when he dumped his fiancée Becca Kufrin on national television to pursue his runner-up, Lauren Burnham — apparently including a Minnesota state representative, Drew Christensen. (Kufrin, 27, is from Prior Lake, Minnesota.)

After the shocking finale played out on television this week, Christensen jumped to his constituent’s defense on Twitter, proposing to draft a bill banning Luyendyk Jr., 36, from the state he got a thousand retweets.

If this gets a thousand retweets I’ll author a bill banning Arie from Minnesota. #TheBachelor #PriorLakeLakers — Rep. Drew Christensen (@RepChristensen) March 6, 2018

Well, he’s a man of his word: After getting over 12,000 retweets, he shared a picture of the bill Wednesday.

“The state of Minnesota hereby adopts a policy of zero tolerance of Arie Luyendyk Jr. from season 22 of The Bachelor,” reads the document. “It is state policy that every person in the state has a right to live free from the presence of Arie Luyendyk Jr. in the state.”

Christensen has also taken the initiative one step further, promising to invite Kufrin to Minnesota’s State of the State Address if he gained another 10,000 retweets — and he was successful.

10,000 RTs and I’ll invite Becca to Minnesota’s State of the State Address. #TheBachelor #mnleg #PriorLakeLakers — Rep. Drew Christensen (@RepChristensen) March 6, 2018

Christensen isn’t the only Minnesota native taking issue with Luyendyk Jr. Locals also erected billboards in Kufrin’s home state — as well as Los Angeles and New York City — shaming the reality star for his behavior.

Opening up exclusively to PEOPLE in this week’s issue, the race car driver admitted that he wholeheartedly regrets proposing to Kufrin while he was still in love with Burnham, 26.

“The simple fact is I made a huge mistake,” he says. “I made what I thought was a good choice, but my heart wasn’t in it. I felt the enormous pressure and the enormity of the show and production, and I felt I should lead with my head and go through with it.”

Now reconciled with — and newly engaged to! — Burnham, Luyendyk Jr. says, “I’m finally myself again. I feel like a huge weight lifted off my shoulders.”