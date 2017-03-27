Polish Vlogger Enlists Help of an Ellen DeGeneres Doppelganger to Fool a Million YouTubers

If you build it, Ellen DeGeneres will come — sort of.

A Polish vlogger by the name of Lukasz Jakobiak took his obsession for The Ellen DeGeneres Show to a whole new level by creating a faux set, hiring a film crew and enlisting the help of an DeGeneres lookalike all for a fake interview.

The prank began in early March when Jakobiak told his social media followers that his dreams of meeting the long-time host were finally going to be met. He took to Instagram to shared photos of himself with the DeGeneres doppelganger smiling “on set” of the hit daytime show.

“In life you never know whether you are gonna succeed or not, but I always fight. I have a new story for my motivational lectures. It is incredible. And it is just the beginning. Excitement on the top level. Best regards @theellenshow#LucasOnEllen,” the motivational speaker wrote alongside the first picture of the pair.

“My Dearests. The time has come. The project of my life. I have worked on it for over three years to make my dream come true and be a guest at Ellen’s DeGeneres show. If I really want something I work hard for it and this time was no different. I know I went for broke but it was worth it. Why @theellenshow ? Because she is the most courageous person in the world! See my YouTube channel! More info bio! #LucasOnEllen,” his followup post said.

In the video, Jakobiak reads allowed the fake invitation for him to appear on the show, his journey to LA and then his interview with “DeGeneres” on the fake set — audience cheers and all. At one point, the talkshow host’s doppelganger performs one of DeGeneres’ famous bits by having a crew member scare Jakobiak right out of his seat. The interview ends with the pair dancing to the sound of a cheering audience.

The vlogger later posted his full-length interview with the TV host’s doppelganger to his YouTube account where the stunt was viewed over a million times. See the faux interview in full above!