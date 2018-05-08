After Thomas Ravenel was accused of sexually assaulting a woman he met on Tinder in 2015, South Carolina police are looking into similar claims against the Southern Charm star.

According to a investigation report obtained by PEOPLE, a victim reported an alleged incident with Ravenel that occurred in January 2015 to Charleston police on Monday. The incidents listed on the report are “sex offense” and “forcible rape.”

“I told them the truth about what happened to me,” the woman told FITSNews about the preliminary inquiry. “They are investigating him.”

Real estate agent Ashley Perkins previously alleged to PEOPLE that her mother, Debbie Holloway Perkins, met Ravenel on Tinder in October 2015 and went on a last-minute first date with him on Dec. 25 of that year. Ashley also detailed the allegations on her website last month.

Ashley — who said she did not witness the alleged assault — said her mother “acted very withdrawn” after the date before she confided in her daughter that Ravenel “‘stuck his penis in my face.'” She also accused Ravenel of holding her mom’s arms back and sticking his fingers inside her vagina and anus.

“Her wrists were starting to look bad the next morning. I said, ‘We need to see who we’re dealing with.’ She didn’t want to do anything. She was scared to go to court. I said right now you don’t want to do anything, let me take a picture of your wrist. Let’s get some evidence in case you want to do something,” said Ashley, 29.

On June 1, 2016, Debbie and Ashley also allegedly participated in mediation. According to Ashley, her mother signed a non-disclosure agreement with Ravenel and received $200,000.

“My client enjoys a certain degree of fame, which has unfortunately made him a vulnerable target for such claims. The person this woman describes is simply not the man that I know. My client is a loving father, successful businessman, and upright member of the community. He is appalled and hurt by these allegations—and is committed to defending his reputation in the appropriate legal forum,” Richard P. Terbrusch, told PEOPLE in a statement.

Asked about the characterization of her “dubious motivations,” Ashley told PEOPLE, “My motivations are pure. My words are the truth and the truth will prevail.”

“I want to see Thomas Ravenel removed from Bravo and not just because of what he allegedly did to my mother but because of the negative comments he posts on a regular basis,” she said. “Also, the way Thomas treats women on the show Southern Charm is totally disrespectful to women everywhere and promotes an antiquated attitude of the ‘good ole boys’ network and ‘boys will be boy,s which is too commonly accepted. I want to see not only Thomas removed from the show but for Bravo to apologize to the audience for allowing Thomas to remain on the show with his reckless, threatening and demeaning attitude to women.”

The production company behind the hit Bravo series announced last week that they are looking into the sexual assault allegations against the 55-year-old reality star.

“Haymaker, the production company for Southern Charm, and Bravo take allegations like these very seriously,” Bravo said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE on Friday. “Haymaker is conducting an investigation, and once all the information is gathered and carefully reviewed, appropriate action will be taken.”

Ravenel, a former South Carolina state treasurer, shares daughter Kensie, 4, and son Saint, 2½, with ex-girlfriend and Southern Charm star Kathryn Dennis. He is currently dating Ashley Jacobs.