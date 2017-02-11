Piers Morgan Gets Cursed Out by Comedian on Real Time with Bill Maher After Defending Trump

This article originally appeared on Entertainment Weekly.

Australian comedian Jim Jefferies blasted commentator Piers Morgan for his views on President Donald Trump during Friday night’s episode of Real Time with Bill Maher, at one point telling Morgan to “f— off.”

The contentious exchange occurred after Morgan took issue with Trump’s controversial immigration ban being referred to as a “Muslim ban.”

“There is no Muslim ban. If there was…” Morgan said before Jefferies cut him off.

“Oh, f— off. It’s a f—ing Muslim ban,” Jefferies said. “He said there was a Muslim ban. It’s a Muslim ban.”

After Morgan accused Jefferies of trafficking in “hysteria,” the comedian fired back: “This is what you do, Piers. You say, ‘He hasn’t done this, he hasn’t done that, he’s not going to do all these things.’ Give him a f—ing chance, mate. Hitler didn’t kill the Jews on the first day, he worked up to it, mate.”

Earlier in the show, Morgan claimed Trump’s critics needed to “take a massive gigantic chill pill.” In response to Jefferies attack, Morgan added, “That is the exact ridiculous, hysterical, over-the-top nonsense … it’s ridiculous. He’s not the new Hitler.”

But Jefferies didn’t back down. “You just like that you won The Apprentice and you have a famous friend, mate. That’s all you f—ing like,” he said. Moments later, Jefferies flipped Morgan off.