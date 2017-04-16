PHOTOS: The Girls Cast, Then and Now

LENA DUNHAM: HANNAH HORVATH

"Something I'm really proud of, is I look at this show, and we all started when we were between 22 and 25," Dunham, who played 20-something aspiring writer Hannah Horvath on Girls, shared. "It would have been very easy for all of us to go, 'Yeah, we're just going to fashion shows and taking free trips to St. Barth's,' but these women have made a really strong commitment to use their platform for something powerful. No one has used this new attention just to acquire handbags."

Since creating and starring on the hit series, Dunham has released a book (and has more in the works!), launched successful newsletter Lenny and is writing and directing projects to "make space for giving great roles to other women and diverse women."