TV
PHOTOS: The Girls Cast, Then and Now
With the series finale on Sunday, we’re taking a look back at the evolution of Girls
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
LENA DUNHAM: HANNAH HORVATH
"Something I'm really proud of, is I look at this show, and we all started when we were between 22 and 25," Dunham, who played 20-something aspiring writer Hannah Horvath on Girls, shared. "It would have been very easy for all of us to go, 'Yeah, we're just going to fashion shows and taking free trips to St. Barth's,' but these women have made a really strong commitment to use their platform for something powerful. No one has used this new attention just to acquire handbags."
Since creating and starring on the hit series, Dunham has released a book (and has more in the works!), launched successful newsletter Lenny and is writing and directing projects to "make space for giving great roles to other women and diverse women."
ALLISON WILLIAMS: MARNIE MICHAELS
Fans either love her or hate Hannah's longtime best friend, Marnie — and Williams totally gets it. "This is something I've had inner battles about because it's something that I dislike about Marnie," Williams told the Los Angeles Times of her character's aversion to following girl code. "But it's something that makes her really human."
As for what Williams has been up to since stepping into Marnie Michaels's shoes? The Yale graduate channeled Peter Pan in a live TV musical adaptation, advocated for education charity Horizons and tied the knot.
JEMIMA KIRKE: JESSA JOHANSSON
Known as the free spirit of the Girls group, Kirke's Jessa led a nomadic life up until she decided to settle down in New York. Much like her character, Kirke has learned valuable lessons during her time on the show.
"In acting you are always asking yourself why you do things, why you make the choices you make," revealed Kirke, who attributes the demise of her seven-year marriage to acting. "Everything means something. And so then you start looking at your own life in that way."
ZOSIA MAMET: SHOSHANNA SHAPIRO
In an interview with Bustle, Mamet broke down the evolution of her character, first introduced as Jessa's fast-talking, fashion-obsessed cousin.
"I think for the first two or three seasons, you saw her going by what she sort of thought she should want, and I think part of growing up, you start to think, 'What do I want? What do I actually want out of this life?' " she said. In season 5, Shoshanna decides to pack up and move to Japan for her dream job in an effort to "have an adult life."
Since starring in Girls, Mamet has gotten hitched and performs with her band, Chacha.
ADAM DRIVER: ADAM SACKLER
He may play Darth Vader's successor, Kylo Ren, in the new Star Wars films, but Driver first gained buzz playing Dunham's on-screen polarizing love interest (and Kirke's seasons later). With each storyline, however, Driver's character becomes all the more complex, eliciting some sympathy from viewers rather than the obligatory eye rolls he recieved in season 1.
He called filming his last scene in the series "bittersweet" and surreal. "I don't think it will really hit me 'til the next summer when I'm not doing it," Driver said.
ANDREW RANNELLS: ELIJAH KRANTZ
Elijah kicked off his regular stint on Girls as Hannah's best friend and eventually, much like the rest of the show's characters, found himself.
"Everyone was anxious to see how things were going to wrap up, and I know we were all really pleased," Rannells told PEOPLE of the show's final season. "We all have solid, cohesive endings. I was personally so satisfied with Elijah's."
Since starring on the HBO show, Rannells landed the highly coveted lead role in Broadway's Hedwig and the Angry Inch, scored guest spots on The Knick and a supporting role in Why Him?
