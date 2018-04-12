See the First Photo of Tristan Thompson Since Khloé Kardashian Gave Birth

Tristan Thompson was photographed leaving the hospital where girlfriend Khloé Kardashian gave birth to their baby girl Thursday.

The 27-year-old NBA power forward had been excused from the Cleveland Cavaliers’ practice to be by her side during the delivery.

Splash

The arrival of his second child comes one day after he was booed during Wednesday’s game against the New York Knicks following allegations that Thompson was seen kissing multiple other women; a source alleged to PEOPLE that he is “a serial cheater.”

On April 10, videos surfaced of the Cleveland Cavaliers power forward allegedly getting close to an unidentified woman at the PH-D Lounge in New York City over the previous weekend.

A man who has been identified as the athlete was seen speaking closely with a brunette in photos and footage published by the Daily Mail and TMZ. The Shade Room later published a video of Thompson and a brunette allegedly entering his hotel at 5 a.m.

Splash News Online

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

The Cavs are scheduled to practice Friday ahead of their first playoff game against the Indiana Pacers in Cleveland on Sunday. (The power forward was booed during Wednesday’s home game at The Quicken Loans Arena.)

“Everyone is focused on what’s best for their baby girl,” an insider told PEOPLE about the new parents. “Khloé is being the bigger person and letting Tristan bond with their baby.”

Watch the full special Born Kardashian streaming now on PeopleTV.com, or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite device.

Still, a source told PEOPLE that 33-year-old Kardashian — who had intended to raise her little one in Cleveland — is already preparing to fly her newborn daughter via private plane back to Los Angeles, where her famous family lives.

“The goal is to get Khloé out of there as fast as they can without jeopardizing the safety of the baby after she’s arrived,” another source told PEOPLE before she gave birth. “Khloé just wants to be home.”