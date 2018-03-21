Modern Family is delivering brother-in-law bonding and lots of (hilarious) dancing.

On Wednesday’s episode of the ABC comedy, Cam (Eric Stonestreet) and Phil (Ty Burrell) take a hip-hop dance class with their spouses Mitchell (Jesse Tyler Ferguson) and Claire (Julie Bowen). But what’s meant to be an enjoyable sweat sesh quickly turns into a quest to master the art of hip-hop.

“Cam, Mitch, Claire and I signed up for a hip-hop class. We knew it was legit when they asked us to graffiti our names on the sign-up wall,” Phil says in PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at the episode.

The clip cuts to the foursome in class with their hip-hop dance instructor (guest star Stephen “tWitch” Boss), who proceeds to give Cam and Phil the compliment of all compliments at the wrap of the class.

“Hey man, you two were hitting it hard out there. I was really believing your movements,” the instructor says.

“Are you saying we brought it?” asks Phil.

“I’m saying you all crushed it,” the dance pro responds. “Keep it up.”

Visibly stunned, the pair is taken aback by the compliment — and perhaps reads into it a bit too much.

“Did you hear that,” Phil says to Cam, who responds: “You mean when our dance instructor told us we were basically street dance superstars?”

Phil also points out how they were singled out and their spouses weren’t acknowledged. “He didn’t even mention Mitch or Claire,” says Phil. “It’s like he’s saying they’re holding us back.”

The solution? “We need to shed our dead weight spouses,” Cam suggests.

WATCH: Modern Family Sneak Peek: Cam & Phil Dance

But it doesn’t stop there — the pair proceeds to takes the compliment one step further and decides to choreograph a hip-hop routine together (which includes a “booty drop” and “chest pump”) under the moonlit sky, sporting full hip-hop garb.

“It’s weird but I’m nervous,” Phil admits while taking a break from dancing.

“I am too,” says Cam. “But you know what, we just have to relax and remember we’re just a couple guys dancing.”

Modern Family airs Wednesdays (9 p.m. ET) on ABC.