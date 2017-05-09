Phaedra Parks Out at The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Sources

Phaedra Parks can cross “Housewife” off her long list of job titles.

The 43-year-old attorney, mortician, philanthropist and mother of two will not be returning to The Real Housewives of Atlanta for its 10nth season, multiple sources confirm to PEOPLE.

Her dismissal from the hit Bravo show, which was first reported by E! Online, comes after a tough four-part reunion, in which she admitted to spreading inflammatory accusations to Porsha Williams that said Kandi Burruss and her husband Todd Tucker had planned on drugging Williams and their mutual friend Shamea Morton in order to take advantage of them sexually.

Williams had come under fire for repeating the accusations throughout the season because she believed the claims had come directly from Burruss. Problem was, Parks had only heard the information from a still-unnamed source.

“I repeated it because I heard it,” Parks said in the final episode of the reunion. “Something was brought to me. I repeated what someone told me … I shouldn’t have repeated it … I screwed up … I’m sorry.”

Many had wondered how Parks might be able to return to the show next season, with most of the cast accusing her of being a liar.

Parks previously told PEOPLE that if offered, she’d still want to come back to the show.

“I would love to continue,” she said. “Obviously the show documents your journey, and every journey has its ups and downs.”

“It’s not always accurate, of course,” she added. “But for the moments that they capture something that’s real — like being a mom, helping someone out, having a very sensitive moment on television that turns into something beautiful — that’s the legacy that counts when it comes to reality TV. The moments that change people’s lives.”

Reps for both Parks and Bravo had no comment on next season’s casting.

Parks joined RHOA during it’s third season, and quickly became beloved by fans for her Southern Belle charm and her hilarious one-liners.

Over her six seasons on the show, the reality star let fans into some of the most intimate moments of her life — from the birth of her two sons (Ayden, 6, and Dylan, 3) to the downfall of her marriage to estranged husband Apollo Nida (who is currently serving an eight-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to bank fraud and identity theft in May 2014, the same year they split).

Filming for the Real Housewives of Atlanta‘s landmark 10th season is expected to begin in Georgia soon.