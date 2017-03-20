'Disgusting and Disgraceful!' Phaedra Parks Lashes Out at 'Trifling' RHOA Costar Kenya Moore

They’re at it again!

After a season of playing nice and trying to rebuild their friendship, Phaedra Parks reignited her longstanding feud with rival Kenya Moore on Sunday’s all-new episode of the Real Housewives of Atlanta — in an explosive battle filled with low-blows that dug up previous allegations.

It all started on the final night of their Hawaii vacation when Moore, 46, staged a playful “divorce party” for Parks and fellow Housewife Cynthia Bailey — both of whom recently split from husbands Apollo Nida and Peter Thomas, respectively.

“We’re having a celebration for you and Cynthia today,” Moore told Parks upon her arrival. “It’s the ‘I do, I did, I’m done!’ It’s a rebirth party.”

But Parks, ever the Southern Belle, wasn’t exactly in the partying mood. Even though her divorce had been finalized a few days earlier, she was still grieving the loss of her relationship with Nida — having been married for five years before they split in 2014, and the couple share two sons together: Ayden, 6, and Dylan, 3.

“These women are over here like hyenas, mocking the sacrament of marriage. I want no part of this,” Parks explained.

“Do they not respect the institution of marriage and what it stands for?” she asked. “Who makes light of that? They celebrate destruction. And I’ve made it very clear: I do not care to speak with anyone outside you about anything going on with me personally.”

“I don’t want to celebrate my children losing their father,” she added. “It’s just tacky.”

Parks was also upset the party was being thrown by Moore, who had some history of her own with Nida. In previous seasons, the two had participated in some questionable, flirtatious actions — including some inappropriate text messages Nida claimed Moore was sending him.

While he eventually admitted that he had lied about the texts before leaving for his eight-year prison sentence for bank fraud and identity theft, Parks was still holding on to some resentment towards Moore for fanning the flames of the scandal.

“When I was married, Kenya continuously flirted with husband. So no wonder she’s celebrating. It’s just on a whole ‘nother level of skanky,” Parks said. “Maybe she’s happy? Maybe she can finally have her chance with Apollo.”

Visibly frustrated, Parks excused herself from the festivities — telling her fellow Housewives she wasn’t feeling well and needed to go find some Ginger Ale.

A text message she sent to Porsha Williams told another story, though.

“I’m appalled that they would think the breakup of a family is a cause for celebration,” Parks wrote according to Williams — who read the message out loud. “And with the host being the trifling woman who was texting my husband? Disgusting and disgraceful.”

Moore wasn’t too pleased with that.

“Is it to say I’m somehow responsible for your marriage breaking up?” she wondered. “That’s some b——-. Really Phaedra? After everything we’ve been through you want to take me back two years to some b——-?”

She quickly confronted Parks directly, leaving the party and meeting the mother-of-two in her hotel room.

“First of all, I know about the text you sent and it was disgusting,” Moore said. “You called me trifling and you called me a name and I didn’t deserve that. And you brought up something about the texts. Those text messages happened over two years ago. I’m not trifling!”

“It was trifling what you did,” Parks snapped back. “It doesn’t matter — I was married. I do not blame you [for my marriage breaking up], but that’s half of the problem I’ve had with you … in my marriage, you had a very contentious part.”

That didn’t seem to help Moore, who felt Parks was scapegoating. “She is blaming me for all her life’s woes,” Moore told viewers. “Just when I was starting to trust her, she turns around and stabs me in my back.”

“Whatever you’re trying to say I had a thing in was probably a grain of sand,” Moore said. “You are ugly for saying something like that to me and you are not a real person. You are not being real. You sit up on your high horse — telling us we’re going to forgive everyone. And then the very person that tries to bring us together, tries to do the opposite.”

Parks didn’t care. “It’s the truth, I’m being very real,” she said, defending her words. “You in particular did send my husband texts. I asked you to stop talking to him, and you continued to talk to him. So you were disrespectful of my marriage. And you cannot deny that … I’m never going to forget.”

There goes that whole “you’re slate is clean with me”-thing Parks promised Moore last season.

At least one person wasn’t surprised to see Parks and Moore’s brief reconciliation end. “I knew it was not going to last,” Sherée Whitfield said. “You can only be fake for so long.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays (8 p.m. ET) on Bravo.