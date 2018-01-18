Peter Wyngarde, Doctor Who, Flash Gordon and Jason King Actor, Dies at 90

Actor Peter Wyngarde has died at the age of 90, according to the BBC. Wyngarde’s credits included the early ’70s British spy show Jason King, the 1980 science fiction film Flash Gordon, and Doctor Who, on which he played a character named Timanov in a 1984 adventure named “Planet of Fire.” Wyngarde died at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London following a long illness.

Born in Marseille, France, Wyngarde appeared in director Robert Rossen’s Richard Burton-starring 1956 film Alexander the Great and Jack Clayton’s classic 1961 horror film, The Innocents. But it was his performance as the titular and convincingly louche adventurer in Jason King which made him a major star in the U.K.

“Jason King had champagne and strawberries for breakfast, just as I did myself,” Wyngarde told The Guardian in 1993. “I drank myself to a standstill. When I think about it now, I am amazed I’m still here.”

Those who have paid tribute to Wyngarde include Sherlock cocreator and Doctor Who writer Mark Gatiss.

From wartime internment alongside JG Ballard to Klytus. With No.2, Baron Gruner, Professor Norman Taylor, Peter Quint and Gloucester bus station in between. What a life. What a legend. Jason King is dead. Long live Jason King! #peterwyngarde pic.twitter.com/GX6AENMRZY — Mark Gatiss (@Markgatiss) January 18, 2018

