Cynthia Bailey's Ex-Husband Peter Thomas Storms Off RHOA Reunion: 'I Will Always Love Her'

Cynthia Bailey and Peter Thomas’ divorce may be finalized, but that doesn’t mean both of the Real Housewives of Atlanta stars are happy about it.

On the third part of the show’s reunion special that aired Sunday, the former couple came face-to-face to discuss the reason behind their split and where they are now — in a tense segment that ended in Thomas admitting he still loves Bailey before storming off the reunion stage.

“If I can’t have all of her, I want none of her,” Thomas, 56, told host Andy Cohen. “I really want her to be with the person that she needs to be with. Because I will always, always, always love her. Okay? Always. I wish the best for her.”

The former couple, who tied the knot in January 2011 during the show’s third season, have had a peaceful split — spending time together and remaining close friends despite weathering marriage struggles, cheating scandals, squabbles with Bailey’s pals and sexual lulls on the show.

For Bailey, she says that the problems she and Thomas had while married led her to feeling bitter.

“It was very scary when we started having issues,” the 50-year-old model said, holding back tears. “I just felt like over time, I started to be very resentful toward him even when we started to get back on track. I don’t know — it’s like I just couldn’t stop being mad at him for things that didn’t work out when that wasn’t the plan.”

She blamed herself, saying “I don’t to well in stressful situations — I just don’t. And I just felt like it was too many stressful situations. It just seemed like every time we got over one hurtle it would be something else.”

“I didn’t know how to be married,” Bailey added. “I did the best I could do.”

Thomas agreed with Bailey’s assessment of the situation, but also took time to praise her for her independence.

“Cynthia Bailey [was] probably the top 1 or top 2 print models in America for like 20 years,” he said. “She depended on no one for nothing. She got into a relationship with Peter Thomas and s— was hard. I’m good dealing with s—, she is not good with that.”

He also addressed rumors of his infidelity, which Porsha Williams had brought up last season on the RHOA reunion.

“There’s people sitting on this couch projecting that I was f—— 18 and 19 year olds, and I was f—— my staff. But that never happened,” he said.

Since their split, both have been casually dating — though only Thomas has been intimate with someone. “I went a year without having sex with my wife,” he said. “Now it’s on. There’s somebody I like a whole lot.”

As for his walk-off, that came somewhat out of the blue while Williams was talking about her relationship with boyfriend Todd Stewart. “Phaedra and Porsha are full of s—,” he said. “I am not going back out there, I’m done with this s—.”

Backstage, Thomas’ final words were for Bailey.

“To Cynthia Bailey, I wish you were stronger. Because we would be f—— amazing,” he said. “But hey — it is what it is.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion concludes Sunday (8 p.m. ET) on Bravo.