Peter Dinklage and Morgan Freeman Have a Fire and Ice Rap Battle in Super Bowl Ad

A rap of fire and ice!

Game of Thrones‘s Peter Dinkage has an epic lip sync rap battle against Morgan Freeman — a.k.a. God — in a new Doritos and Mountain Dew Super Bowl ad, which dropped earlier this week and then aired Sunday during the big game.

Dinklage, representing Doritos Blaze, spits fire lip-syncing along to Busta Rhymes’ rapid-fire verse on Chris Brown’s “Look at Me Now” as he walks through a burning room. Then, Freeman enters the room, takes a sip of his Mountain Dew Ice, and then goes in on Missy Elliot’s “Get Ur Freak On.” (Both Elliott and Rhymes appear in the commercial as Harry Potter-like potraits, a.k.a. they move).

“When you think about Morgan and Peter rhyming, it’s historical in itself,” said Elliott, explaining why she chose to participate in the ad, in an interview with EW. She also said that she never thought her 2001 song would pop up in a Super Bowl commercial 17 years later. “It was amazing. I did that record years ago and I couldn’t imagine in a million years that over a decade and some change later that it would be part of a Super Bowl commercial.”

Watch the ad above.

Elliott isn’t the only who’s excited about this spot. Twitter also loves it. Check out fan reactions below.

Who knew the world needed Peter Dinklage and Morgan Freeman to do a commercial together — Francesca (@BarstoolFran) February 5, 2018

Morgan Freeman and #PeterDinklage. I am complete. This is the thing I never knew I needed. — MalyndaHale (@MalyndaHale) February 5, 2018