Peter Capaldi Is Leaving Doctor Who

A version of this article originally appeared on EW.com.

Doctor Who star Peter Capaldi has announced that his upcoming third season on the long-running time-travel series will also be his final one.

Speaking on BBC Radio 2 on Monday, the Scottish actor, 58, announced that the new series of Doctor Who “will be my last… I feel it’s time to move on,” according to a tweet posted by the official Doctor Who twitter account.

Referencing the upcoming season Capaldi added, “We’re doing epic stuff! I’m still not done yet.”

The new season of Doctor Who, the first to costar Pearl Mackie as the Doctor’s new “companion” Bill, is set to premiere this spring.