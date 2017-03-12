Pete Davidson Returns to SNL After Getting Sober with a Confession on the Perks of Being Drug-Free

Pete Davidson‘s return to Saturday Night Live included skewering of President Donald Trump‘s administration as well as some good news about his sex life since getting sober.

The sketch show’s “resident young person” joined the “Weekend Update” hosts after taking some time off to get sober. Davidson, 23, poked some fun at himself while giving his “First Impressions” of Trump defenders such as House Speaker Paul Ryan.

“All the Republicans wanted Paul Ryan to come up with something to replace Obamacare, and now that he did, everybody hates it,” the comic says. “I know what this is like because for years, people have been asking me to quit drugs and get sober. And now that I have, everyone thinks I’m unfunny and boring.”

Davidson continues, “But hey, at least I have dreams now, and I’ve started waking up with boners again. Hard as a rock,” to cheers from the crowd.

The comedy actor commemorated his return with two Instagram posts.

“Good to be back and s—ing on dudes like this,” he captioned a still from the segment in which Ryan is pictured.

In a second black and white image from the sketch show, he wrote, “I’m all smiles.”

The SNL star revealed in a heartfelt Instagram post on Monday evening that although eliminating drugs from his life was a difficult hurdle to conquer, he is now “happy” and hopeful for the future.

“Just wanted to let you guys know I’m okay. I know I’ve kinda been missing, on social media and on the show. I quit drugs and am happy and sober for the first time in 8 years,” Davidson wrote.

In September, Davidson revealed his own very personal reason for using marijuana. “I got Crohn’s disease when I was 17 or 18,” he said in a new interview with High Times. “And I found that the medicines that the doctors were prescribing me and seeing all these doctors and trying new things … weed would be the only thing that would help me eat.”

“I work really f—ing hard and I take care of my s— and I need weed in order to do that,” he explained in the video. “I’m sick, I have Crohn’s … so it sucks.”