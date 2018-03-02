SNL’s Pete Davidson and Chris Redd Rewrote Drake’s Song 'God's Plan' to Mock Donald Trump

Pete Davidson and Chris Redd have a lot to say about President Donald Trump.

The Saturday Night Live stars released a new song Friday, rewriting the lyrics to Drake’s hit song “God’s Plan” to poke fun at some of the “bad things” people have been saying about Trump throughout his presidency.

In the NSFW song titled “Don’s Plan,” the two comedians sing the song from the perspective of Trump as he cavalierly owns up to everything from his unhealthy diet — “I drink seven Diet Cokes a day” — to his suggestion that teachers should be armed to prevent gun violence.

The song also mocks Trump’s response to the the violent white supremacist rally that left a woman dead in Charlottesville, his inability to keep his composure while he tweets and his rumored icy relationship with wife Melania Trump.

“My wife said do you love me, I tell her only partly. I only love Ivanka and Putin, I’m sorry,” the pair rap during the track.

Davidson, 24, who joined SNL in 2014, was a vocal supporter of Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election — and in December 2017 he got a tattoo of the former presidential candidate.

“Wanted to get @hillaryclinton a Christmas gift so I got a tattoo of my hero,” Davison captioned a photo showing off his new ink. “Thanks for being such a badass and one of the strongest people in the universe.”

And the former Democratic presidential nominee shared her reaction to his tattoo in the comments section!

“Thanks, @petedavidson, This makes it significantly less awkward that I’ve had a Pete Davidson tattoo for years. But seriously, I’m honored. Merry Christmas my friend,” Clinton responded.