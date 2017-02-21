Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkovskiy Announce Their Return to Dancing with the Stars

Everyone’s favorite Dancing with the Stars couple is coming back to the ballroom!

Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy announced their return to the upcoming season 24 of the ABC dance competition series on Tuesday’s Good Morning America.

The dance pro couple recently welcomed their first child, son Shai Aleksander on Jan. 4 — so how does new mommy Murgatroyd, 30, feel about getting back onto that dance floor post-baby?

“It’s been some time. I’m definitely a little bit nervous, but I’m very excited to get back,” confessed the star, who previously won season 22 with partner Nyle DiMarco in May 2016, but didn’t participate in season 23 due to her pregnancy.

“You know, I’ve definitely missed the dance floor,” she continued. “And I haven’t been able to defend my title with Nyle, so I want to get back out there!”

Of course, her main focus is staying “healthy,” she added.

“It’s going to take a little bit longer to get back up to the fitness that I had before, but I think it’s going to be okay,” she said. “I’m going to take it slowly and hopefully I have an awesome partner to go through this with.”

And it doesn’t hurt that she has a little friendly competition going with her very own fiancé.

“I’m also [not at all] afraid of this one, because I don’t know if everybody remembers the history, but the last time we were together on the same season, I won,” said Chmerkovskiy, 37. “So this guy is the champ in the family. I can have any ball she has! We’ll see what happens.”

“It’s a definitely special time,” he continued. “I always wanted to have kids — never thought it would be like this. You just can’t stop staring at this little person and you know how parents say every little fart and sneeze, it’s like, oh my God! So I’m just enjoying it.”

And while Chmerkovskiy, who previously said he would be taking season 24 off due to paternity leave, has changed his mind, it doesn’t mean he’s not going to miss his son.

“This is the only difficult part about coming back on the show this time, because it will just take time away from being with this dude,” he confessed. “But like I said, I just want to make her coming back and winning as difficult as possible!”

So will they be putting baby Shai’s nursery right between the two rehearsal rooms?

“We’re kind of planning something like that,” said Murgatroyd with a laugh. “It’s going to be fun to have him there.”

Dancing with the Stars season 24 premieres March 20 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.