Peta Murgatroyd Apologizes for Cutting Show Short Due to Illness: 'My Legs Were Giving Out'

Peta Murgatroyd had a health scare over the weekend that left her unable to “feel my arms or legs” during a performance.

The Dancing with the Stars pro, 31, apologized to fans in Grand Prairie, Texas, who came out to see the Maks & Val & Peta: Confidential tour on Saturday, a show also featuring her husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy and his brother, Val Chmerkovskiy. Murgatroyd explained that after not feeling well throughout the day, she was unable to perform at their show.

“I have never missed a show due to illness in my entire professional dancing career,” she explained on Instagram. “I woke up feeling a little nauseous but I was able to go about my day with [son] Shai. In the afternoon, the vomiting (and you know what) started.”

Thinking she was suffering from food poisoning, Murgatroyd said she tried to rest so she’d be okay to perform for the show. However, she experienced fever and chills, and when it was time for the show, she “could hardly walk and I couldn’t feel my arms or legs.”

“I had no idea how I was going to walk out that door. The opening music starts and I walked out onto stage. I tried my best to dance, but my legs were giving out. Apart from it being very embarrassing, it was very scary,” she said. “I am so sorry for not being able to give you the show you all deserved.”

The performance went on without her, and the dancer thanked the cast and crew for making last-minute adjustments and “taking care of me.”

Murgatroyd noted that she was feeling better and later posted a photo from Sunday night’s show in Kansas City, Missouri.

“You guys were incredible tonight! It felt so good to be back on stage,” she captioned the shot.

Murgatroyd and the Chmerkovskiy brothers are skipping the upcoming athletes-only season of Dancing with the Stars for their tour, but they recently told PEOPLE that they’ll be rooting for Val’s girlfriend, Jenna Johnson, to take home the Mirrorball Trophy with partner Adam Rippon.

“My girlfriend’s gonna kill it,” Val said. “I’m very excited to see her shine and finally get her shot. They definitely have a lot of work in front of them, but she has a shot.”

“We’re definitely rooting for everyone, especially Jenna. I think she should definitely be one of the ones in the end,” Murgatroyd told PEOPLE, while her husband agreed that Johnson “has a great chance of winning.”