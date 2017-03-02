Some of the Greatest Couples of All Time Share Their Secrets with People Icons: Celebrity Love Stories 

Could these be the greatest love stories ever told?

From Kurt and Goldie to Posh and Becks, the premiere episode of People Icons, a new limited series between ABC News and People, will take a closer look at the fascinating world of celebrity couples who have weathered the storms and stayed together, despite all odds.

The show’s co-anchor, Lara Spencer, sat down with Gloria and Emilio Estefan for the Celebrity Love Stories edition to talk about the musical power couple’s romantic history and why they think they’ve lasted so long.

“He makes me laugh, I think that’s the key,” says Gloria, who first met Emilio in 1975 at a jam session and was later in a wedding band before the formed Miami Sound Machine.

“When it’s real love, it gets better,” adds Emilio. “And if you have a great foundation, it becomes easy.”

Other couples in the special include Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, who met in the early ’80s and have been married nearly 30 years; Warren Beatty and Annette Bening, who have been married for 25, and Prince William and Kate Middleton, who met as university students and have been together for 15 years.

But Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn — one of the longest-lasting couples featured on the show — credit their longevity to the fact they never married: “If you like your independence there’s something psychological about not being married because it gives you the freedom to make decisions one way or the other,” Hawn said at a film panel in 2016.

“So for me, I chose to stay, and Kurt chose to stay.”

People Icons: Celebrity Love Stories premieres Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.