Over the years, iconic PEOPLE covers have helped tell the stories that shaped history — and now, we’re bringing those stories to the small screen.

ABC News and PEOPLE are teaming up to bring you People Icons, an upcoming limited series inspired by the covers that have made a lasting impact on American culture.

The weekly series will be hosted by Good Morning America‘s Lara Spencer and will also feature PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly‘s Editorial Director Jess Cagle, as well as other PEOPLE editors, to share their experiences and expertise.

Each episode will focus on a different theme, and we’re kicking things off with something Valentine’s Day-appropriate: celebrity love stories!

The premiere episode, airing March 7, will take a look back at some of the most fascinating love stories over the years, from Will and Kate to Bey and Jay to Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton.

RELATED VIDEO: Five Lemonade Lyrics That Might Explain if Jay Z Cheated on Beyoncé

Another episode, “Gone Too Soon,” will reflect on the lives and legacies of adored icons, performers, actors and comedians, recounting their rise to stardom and some of their most legendary moments. The episode will also feature late stars’ loved ones and insiders who will share the stories behind the headlines and never-heard-before details — including Whitney Houston‘s close friend BeBe Winans, speaking out for the first time in an exclusive interview, and Robin Williams‘ wife Susan, who will open up about the mystery illness she says led to his death.

And, of course, there’s a Sexiest Man Alive episode, which will revisit everyone’s favorite male celebrities from PEOPLE’s beloved franchise — providing viewers a behind-the-scenes peek at what goes into landing the coveted spot.

RELATED VIDEO: Why There Was No Sexiest Man Alive in 1994

Last but not least, the “Heroes & Survivors” episode will shine a light on the most harrowing and inspiring real-life hero and survival stories that PEOPLE has covered throughout the years. Checking in with everyone from Austin Hatch, the college student who survived two separate plane crashes, to the remarkable mother who lost both of her legs while saving her two children in two separate tornadoes, the program will highlight American heroes among us who defied all odds — and, of course, some very memorable four-legged saviors, as well.

People Icons premieres March 7 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.