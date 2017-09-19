PEOPLE and EW Are Having a Live This Is Us Viewing Party – and You're Invited

Can’t wait to tune into This Is Us‘ second season, but need some emotional support?

PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly are hosting a live viewing party for the highly anticipated second season premiere of NBC’s breakout hit.

On Tuesday, Sept. 26, This Is Us fans should head to PEOPLE.com and EW.com during the 9 p.m. ET premiere to get insight from series’ experts, as well as the can’t-miss social buzz.

RELATED VIDEO: PSA: The Cast of This Is Us Apologizes For Making You Cry Every Episode

Plus, EW and PEOPLE will bring you exclusive access to the This Is Us season 2 premiere party – with all the scoop from your favorite cast.

Tune in on Sept. 26 at 9 p.m. ET.