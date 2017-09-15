PEOPLE Celebrates 25 Seasons of Dancing with the Stars with Special Edition

The tangos! The tears! The triumph of non-dancers over their own feet!

As the judges, pros and their partners head back to the ballroom for a 25th time, People is marking the occasion with a special edition, 25 Seasons of Dancing with the Stars.

When the show began in 2005, it was an unexpected success.

“I’d like to tell you that I knew Dancing with the Stars was going to become a massive, long-running hit,” writes host Tom Bergeron in his foreword to the issue. “That I knew our spray-tanned Glitterdome, with its ridiculously sexy, brilliant dancers and goofy little Mirrorball trophy would become appointment television for millions…. Nope. Not even close.”

Inside is a look back at the first 24 seasons, including interviews with favorite pros past and present; judges Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli; a revealing roundtable about the making of the show with the DWTS creators; and a look ahead from current director Phil Heyes, who joined the program last year and isn’t surprised at its staying power.

“It is a show that you can watch with all the family, moms, dads, kids and grandparents can all enjoy the glittery glamorous spectacle,” he writes. “My job is to make the show look better, more exciting and definitely more glittery every week.”

Also including the best Bruno-isms, the most shocking moments, wildest costumes, and tear-jerkingest backstories (plus: Maks and Peta wedding and baby photos!), PEOPLE’s DWTS issue is on sale now.