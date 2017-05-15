See Penélope Cruz Transform into Donatella Versace (and Go Blonde!) for American Crime Story

Penélope Cruz is transforming into Donatella Versace.

On Monday, the Oscar winner was spotted donning a long blonde wig on the set of American Crime Story in Miami, Florida, where filming is currently taking place.

In March, it was announced that executive producer Ryan Murphy cast the actress to play the famed Italian fashion designer in the third installment of the FX series, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.

The miniseries, which is based on the book Vulgar Favors by Maureen Orth, will focus on the 1997 murder of Donatella’s brother, famous fashion designer Gianni Versace, by serial killer Andrew Cunanan.

It was previously revealed that Cruz, 43, would be joined by Ricky Martin, Max Greenfield and Darren Criss (as Cunanan), along with Édgar Ramirez as Antonio D’Amico, the longtime partner of Gianni, on the show.

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story is expected to air in 2018.