Penelope Cruz to Play Donatella Versace in American Crime Story

A version of this story originally appeared on EW.com.

Ryan Murphy has found his Donatella Versace.

The American Crime Story executive producer has cast Oscar winner Penélope Cruz to play the famed Italian fashion designer in an upcoming edition of his FX anthology series.

The Pirates of the Carribean and Vanilla Sky actress will play the sister of murdered fashion designer Gianni Versace in Versace: American Crime Story. In 2009, the Spanish actress won Best Supporting Actress for her role in Woody Allen’s Vicky Cristina Barcelona.

Previously, Edgar Ramirez was cast as Gianni with Darren Criss signed on to play serial killer Andrew Cunanan in the miniseries, which is based on the book Vulgar Favors by Maureen Orth.

Versace is expected to be the third edition of the franchise that launched to acclaim with The People vs. O.J. Simpson last year and will continue with Katrina in 2018. The Versace edition is also expected to air in 2018.

Lady Gaga, who won a Golden Globe for her part on Murphy’s American Horror Story: Hotel, was considered for the Donatella role, and there were even erroneous reports claiming she was cast.

But Murphy shot that rumor down at the Television Critics Association press tour last January. “She’s a friend. But she’s very busy this next year — she’s doing the Super Bowl and then she’s doing A Star Is Born and I believe that she’s going on tour. And when you’re going to do a show like Versace, it’s a five-month commitment, it’s a very big show, we’re shooting it all over the world. So I just don’t think with her schedule, I knew that it would never had worked. But I would love to work with her on something in the future.”