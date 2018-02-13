Peggy Sulahian is hanging up her Housewives hat.

After one season, the Real Housewives of Orange County star announced on Instagram Tuesday that she will not be returning to the Bravo series.

“What an exciting experience it was to be part of The Real Housewives of Orange County! It was an honor to be the 100th housewife and to be part of the Bravo family,” she began her post. “I am extremely proud of being the 1st Armenian-American Housewife and sharing my culture with the world.”

“While I faced and conquered many challenges, I’m grateful for the opportunity to share my story and spread awareness of breast cancer,” she wrote, referencing her cancer battle. “Dealing with the disease and the passing of my father challenged me to reassess and reflect on my life, and I’ve realized what’s most important is leading a healthy and happy life, surrounded by people who care and love you.”

“At this point, moving on seemed like the right thing to do,” she continued, and concluded: “A few new ventures have availed themselves, and I look forward to sharing them with you soon!”

The Armenian-born brunette — who is the wife of a custom wheel mogul with two teenage daughters and a preteen son at home — joined the series for the 12th season and made history as the 100th Housewife in the franchise.

“I’m living the American dream, one sports car at a time,” Sulahian said in her RHOC tagline.

News of Sulahian’s exit follows two fellow RHOC Housewives who recently announced their departure: Lydia McLaughlin and pregnant Meghan King Edmonds will both not be returning.