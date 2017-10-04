Pauley Perrette Leaving NCIS After 15 Seasons

Pauley Perrette is bidding NCIS adieu.

The actress, who has played fan favorite character Abby Sciuto since the show began in 2003, announced Wednesday morning that she will be leaving the procedural following the current 15th season.

“It is true that I am leaving NCIS after this season,” she wrote in a statement posted to Twitter which also promised her “network and show are not mad at me.”

“It was a decision made last year,” she explained. “I hope everyone will love and enjoy EVERYTHING ABBY not only for the rest of this season, but for everything she has given all of us for 16 years. All the love, all the laughter, all the inspiration.”

“I love her as much as you do,” she concluded.

There have been all kinds of false rumors as to why (NO I DON'T HAVE A SKIN CARE LINE…

When Perrette departs the series, only two original cast members will remain.

NCIS airs Tuesdays (8 p.m. ET) on CBS.

