Paul Reiser Says He and Helen Hunt Are Open to a Mad About You Revival: 'We're Talking About It'

Paul Reiser is mad about the possibility of a Mad About You revival.

The 60-year-old actor tells PEOPLE that he and Helen Hunt, who spent 7 seasons playing newlyweds Paul and Jamie in the hit NBC sitcom, are “talking about” bringing Mad About You back to explore the next chapter in their characters lives.

“If we can find the story to tell, and anybody’s interested, I’d be open to it,” Reiser said Thursday at the Stranger Things season 2 premiere in Westwood, California. “You got an idea? Yeah. Come up with some ideas.”

It’s a revelation that comes as a surprise even for Reiser, who had previously dismissed the idea.

“For years, I would’ve said, ‘Absolutely no. We never would do it,’ because I was very proud of how we ended it really well,” he said. “We even told the future a little bit, so our thinking at the time was, ‘Let’s make sure we never get tempted to come back. Let’s tell them what happens.’ ”

“Now, because everybody’s talking about it, I started to think, ‘Maybe if there’s a story we could come up with,’ ” Reiser continued. “To me, it’s interesting when I see my kids are growing and leaving the house. It’s like, ‘Oh.’ It’s like that moment when you get married. It’s like we’re in a new world that we don’t know the rules of.”

While nothing is set in stone yet, Reiser — who created the show with Danny Jacobson — would likely receive a groundswell of support from fans. Mad About You ran through 1999 on the Peacock network’s “Must-See TV” block, winning critical praise and 12 Emmys.

Its fellow “Must-See TV” show Will & Grace debuted a revival season earlier this month to a sea of fanfare.

Reiser was last seen on NBC in his short-lived Paul Reiser Show, which ran for one season in 2011.

Until the Mad About You revival is set in stone, Reiser has his hands full promoting Stranger Things 2, which hit Netflix Friday.

Without spoiling anything, Reiser plays a doctor on the series. The lab setting his character is often seen in made it so that the comedian — who became a stand-up star in the ’80s and had memorable roles in the some of the decade’s biggest films (Beverly Hills Cop, Aliens) — didn’t feel like he was stepping into a time-warp when filming.

“There was nothing that reeked of ’80s,” Reiser said. “I don’t remember that much of the ’80s, [but] the weird thing is it didn’t feel that ’80s when you’re doing it. My stuff was all very technical. Could’ve been the ’40s. Could’ve been now.”

Of course, watching his scenes back is a different story. “I think when you see it, the music, and there’s all these very subtle things that give you the ’80s,” Reiser said. “They did that really well. They were very underplayed with how much they made of the period.”