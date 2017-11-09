Exclusive
Inside Patton Oswalt and Meredith Salenger’s Star-Studded Wedding
Patton Oswalt and Meredith Salenger tied the knot in front of family and friends on Saturday
PURE JOY
Patton Oswalt and Meredith Salenger tied the knot in front of family and friends at the Jim Henson Studios in Los Angeles on Saturday. “I’ve only ever felt that level of joy once before in my life, and it was so profound and perfect it felt greedy to ever wish for it again,” Oswalt, 48, exclusively tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “But I did, so now all I can do is show Meredith a level of gratitude and love that’s greater than the joy she’s brought me, and my daughter Alice. Because this is a new level of joy, and a new life, and I’ll always strive to deserve it." The couple’s wedding came a little over a year after Oswalt’s first wife, Michelle McNamara, died unexpectedly in her sleep in April 2016, leaving the comedian to care for their 8-year-old daughter, Alice.
PERFECT VENUE
"I knew we wanted to get married at Jim Henson Studios because my best friend, Nikka Costa, has been recording music there for the past 10 years and it's the home of the Muppets, which I'm obsessed with," Salenger says. "It's just a beautiful little cottagey-type of romantic area. I was like, 'This is the perfect place to get married.' "
PINK EVERYTHING
The venue was ensconced with pink peonies from Hollyflora. "It sort of all just fell together," says Salenger. "It wasn't like we really even planned the wedding, everybody else was just on board. The only thing I said I wanted – I wanted pink peonies." Adds Oswalt, "And I went on Wiki and found out what peonies were and I nodded and said yes."
PERSONAL TOUCHES
The couple came up with a brilliant idea to incorporate all the children in their lives into the wedding: "just having a plain white wedding cake and having all the little girls decorate our cake," says Salenger. "We got all different shades of pink candies and flowers and we had the girls decorate it. Alice was super proud that she formed the candies into an M + P."
ALL ABOUT THE BEATS
Good friend and deejay Questlove turned up the dance floor with his tunes. "Every single person who was part of our wedding has been dear friends with us for over 20 years," says Salenger.
CHEESIN' WITH HAMM
Good friend and fellow actor Jon Hamm was one of the many celebrities in attendance.
STAR-STUDDED GUEST LIST
The guest list also included comedians Louis C.K. and Pamela Adlon.
BEST FRIENDS
Salenger's best friend of over 20 years, Nikka Costa, sang her original song "Just Because" as the bride walked down the aisle.
HAPPILY EVER AFTER
“Patton and I have been saying this since the very beginning — we really are literally looking forward to the normalcy and stability of life,” Salenger says. “All I want in life is to wake up and make Alice breakfast and take her to school. We’re just looking forward to the daily routine of life. Family dinner, bath time, book time, bed time. That’s all I ever really fantasized about.”
