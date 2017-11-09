Inside Patton Oswalt and Meredith Salenger’s Star-Studded Wedding

PURE JOY

Patton Oswalt and Meredith Salenger tied the knot in front of family and friends at the Jim Henson Studios in Los Angeles on Saturday. “I’ve only ever felt that level of joy once before in my life, and it was so profound and perfect it felt greedy to ever wish for it again,” Oswalt, 48, exclusively tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “But I did, so now all I can do is show Meredith a level of gratitude and love that’s greater than the joy she’s brought me, and my daughter Alice. Because this is a new level of joy, and a new life, and I’ll always strive to deserve it." The couple’s wedding came a little over a year after Oswalt’s first wife, Michelle McNamara, died unexpectedly in her sleep in April 2016, leaving the comedian to care for their 8-year-old daughter, Alice.