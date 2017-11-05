Patton Oswalt and Meredith Salenger are married, the actor announced on Instagram, Sunday.

“What’d you guys do yesterday?” Oswalt wrote on Twitter, alongside a photo of himself and the bride with his daughter, Alice Rigney.

Sharing the same photo on Instagram, Salenger wrote, “True love. True happiness. Forever and Always. The Oswalts.”

Salenger revealed that the couple said “I do” at Jim Henson Studios in Los Angeles, and that actress — and “most genuinely marvelous woman” — Martha Plimpton officiated.

The duo first announced their engagement back in July.

Salenger shared a collage of photos from the sweet proposal on her Instagram, writing, “It’s official. I’m the luckiest happiest girl in the universe!!!! I love you @pattonoswalt I love you Alice Oswalt! #YesYesYes”

It's official. I'm the luckiest happiest girl in the universe!!!!💖 I love you @pattonoswalt I love you Alice Oswalt! #YesYesYes A post shared by Meredith Salenger (@meredithsalenger) on Jul 6, 2017 at 9:26am PDT

Oswalt joked of the proposal on Twitter: “I put the ring in a marzipan Slave I replica and said, ‘Will you be my Padawan of Love?’ She maced me but said yes later.”

I put the ring in a marzipan Slave I replica and said, "Will you be my Padawan of Love?" She maced me but said yes later. https://t.co/9gIr2yxfP5 — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) July 6, 2017

Oswalt, 48, and Salenger, 47, went public with their romance in June at the Los Angeles premiere of the movie Baby Driver.

A source close to the couple told PEOPLE at the time that their romance was “new and they’re very happy.”

“They met through mutual friend Martha Plimpton,” the insider said. “They started chatting as friends, and it blossomed from there.”

The couple’s engagement came a little over a year after Oswalt’s wife Michelle McNamara died unexpectedly in her sleep in April 2016, leaving the comedian to care for their 8-year-old daughter.

Since McNamara’s death, Oswalt has been vocal about the tragic loss and how he and his daughter continue to cope with their grief.

WATCH: Patton Oswalt and Meredith Salenger Speak Out Against ‘Bitter Grub Worms’ Who Criticized Engagement

“The second worst day of my life was the day that my wife passed away, that was the second worst day of my life,” he shared in his Netflix special, Patton Oswalt: Annihilation. “The worst day of my life was the day after, when I had to tell our daughter. My wife passed away while she was at school. In between screaming and vomiting and freaking out, I talked to the school and told them what happened and what to do, and the principle talked to me, and she was amazing and said, ‘She can’t come home from school and then you tell her and then she has to go to bed. You can’t send her off into sleep and that trauma just hit her. Tomorrow is Friday. Keep her out of school, have a fun daddy/daughter morning and then at noon tell her and be there with her while she works through it.’ ”

On the one-year anniversary of her death, Oswalt remembered his late wife in a lengthy Facebook post — expressing a combination of grief, gratitude and perseverance.

“It’s awful, but it’s not fatal,” he wrote. “That’s the dispatch I’m sending back from exactly one year into this shadow-slog.”

He went on to say that he took off his wedding ring and placed it in a box of keepsakes.

RELATED VIDEO: Patton Oswalt and Meredith Salenger Speak Out Against ‘Bitter Grub Worms’ Who Criticized Engagement

“I couldn’t bear removing it since April 21st, 2016,” he wrote. “But now it felt obscene. That anonymous poem about the man mourning his dead lover for a year and a day, for craving a kiss from her ‘clay cold lips.’ I was inviting more darkness. Removing the ring was removing the last symbol of denial of who I was now, and what my life is, and what my responsibilities are. But it’s not fatal.”