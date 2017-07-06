Patton Oswalt and Meredith Salenger Are Engaged!

Patton Oswalt is engaged!

A source confirms to PEOPLE that the comedian and actress Meredith Salenger are headed down the aisle.

Oswalt, 48, and Salenger, 47, went public with their budding romance last month at the Los Angeles premiere of the movie Baby Driver.

The couple’s happy news comes just 15 months after Oswalt’s wife Michelle McNamara died unexpectedly in her sleep in April 2016, leaving the comedian to care for their 8-year-old daughter, Alice Rigney.

Oswalt has been open and honest about the grief he’s experienced since, but judging by the happy posts on both his and Salenger’s Twitter and Instagram feeds, their relationship seems to have had a very positive impact on them both.

Although they have been dating only a few months, they are not shy about showing their affection for one another in Instagram posts and frequent interactions on Twitter.

A source close to the couple told PEOPLE their romance was “new and they’re very happy.”

“They met through mutual friend Martha Plimpton,” the insider said. “They started chatting as friends and it blossomed from there.”

We are at "Dorky Disney T-shirt Relationship Level", from which no one returns. GREAT CTHULHU WHAT HAVE WE DONE?!? https://t.co/kv1eGX5IV2 — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) June 18, 2017

❤️The love of my life💙 – my funny hunny. 😜 A post shared by Meredith Salenger (@meredithsalenger) on Jul 3, 2017 at 6:21pm PDT

I prefer "clown who's down" but whatever. https://t.co/scQQj1b5so — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) July 4, 2017

💖 A post shared by Meredith Salenger (@meredithsalenger) on Jun 18, 2017 at 10:54am PDT

The couple has been sending signals about their intentions in the last week, with Oswalt quipping over the weekend, “Aw, it’s like we’re already married!” after Salenger razzed him on Twitter.

And Salenger hinted at their engagement on Instagram Wednesday, writing, “Once upon a time… in 2008… at my friend’s wedding… I caught the bouquet… #fairytalesdoexist.”

Once upon a time… in 2008… at my friend's wedding… I caught the bouquet… #fairytalesdoexist A post shared by Meredith Salenger (@meredithsalenger) on Jul 5, 2017 at 12:28pm PDT

The bride-to-be is a Harvard-educated actress whose first big break came at age 15 in Disney’s The Journey of Natty Gan. She has credits in a bevy of TV and films including Lake Placid, Hollywood Heights and voiceover work for cartoons like Star Wars: The Clone Wars.