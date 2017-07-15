Patton Oswalt and Meredith Salenger have reached another milestone in their developing relationship – their first public fight. And the reparteé is ripe comedic material.

It all started when Oswalt responded to a tweet stand-up comic Max Silvestri posted on July 14 about the funniest joke writers on Twitter being the most “repulsive in person.” Oswalt counted himself in that category, responding with some scatological humor that just went beyond the pale.

Oswalt’s Harvard-educated fiancée did not approve.

“Delete your account,” was the terse command Salenger wrote in response to Oswalt’s lewd comment to a comment. “And disappoint my trolls?!? Never,” Oswalt shot back.

It wasn’t long before the fight escalated, and some online users made the mistake of trying to get in the middle.

“If this is how they flirt, imagine how they fight,” wrote Twitter user Christian Jeffries.

“Imagine the make-up sex! Only don’t, because that’s sort of creepy and I’m sorry I brought it up,” wrote another Twitter user, HoosAGoodKitty, with a scared faced emoji.

Salenger responded with a pounce.

“We haven’t fought yet. and also… we aren’t married yet! So… no sex! Cuz that is sacrilege. @ pattonoswalt is very very proper.”

Oswalt later responded to this with “How are you getting a WiFi signal in your Menstruation Hut?”

From there is became a mega-sized beast of a thread, with comments pouring in from everywhere.

The very public fight comes after the comedian and Salenger took to social media to defend their decision to get engaged 15 months after Owalt’s first wife, Michelle McNamara, died suddenly.

The couple had been plagued with nasty comments from online users who were critical of their decision to get married less than a year and a half after Oswalt became a widower. McNamera died in April 2016 due to prescription medications and an undiagnosed heart condition that caused arterial blockages — a condition that Oswalt said he and McNamara did not know about when she was alive. The couple got married in 2005, and have a daughter, Alice Rigney. Alice was 8 when her mother passed away.