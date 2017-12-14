Patton Oswalt and his daughter, Alice, celebrated their annual Christmas tree decoration with Meredith Salenger in their first holiday as a family.

Salenger, 47, shared a series of photos of the event on Instagram Wednesday night, sharing her excitement about decorating the tree with her family.

“My first ever very own 🎄Christmas Tree! Fun night in: trimming the tree and sending Christmas cards! Also something I’ve never done! #family,” she wrote in the caption.

Salenger is of Russian Jewish and Austrian Jewish descent so Christmas is a new tradition for her.

In the first photo, Salenger can be seen smiling with her new husband and step-daughter, holding them close while all three wear gold paper crowns from their Christmas crackers.

The actress also shared photos of their tree complete with colored lights, a gold star and symbolic ornaments such as a gingerbread man, a dove, and candy canes.

In a video, Alice can be seen dancing to a Christmas song playing in the background, her golden crown threatening to fall off with every move.

Oswalt, 48, married Salenger in November in front of family and friends at the Jim Henson Studios in Los Angeles. Oswalt told PEOPLE he and his wife were on cloud nine.

“I’ve only ever felt that level of joy once before in my life, and it was so profound and perfect it felt greedy to ever wish for it again,” Oswalt said. “But I did, so now all I can do is show Meredith a level of gratitude and love that’s greater than the joy she’s brought me, and my daughter Alice. Because this is a new level of joy and a new life, and I’ll always strive to deserve it.”

The couple’s wedding came a little over a year after Oswalt’s wife Michelle McNamara died unexpectedly in her sleep in April 2016, leaving the comedian to care for their 8-year-old daughter.

But Oswalt, Salenger and their closest friends and family strongly believe it was McNamara who orchestrated their meeting from above.

“When I first starting talking with Patton on Facebook, it was just sort of witty banter,” Salenger said. “There was nothing to it, but as I started getting to know him better, I looked up Michelle on Facebook and I saw that we had like 15 mutual friends. One of them was my best friend since 7th grade. I called her and was like, ‘Tell me about Michelle.’ She was best friends with Michelle after college. She was like, ‘I loved her. She’s amazing. She’s so funny and smart.'”

She added, “Finding out about Michelle made me love Patton even more. I was like, ‘He likes smart girls and he likes good girls.’ That was something that made me think more highly of Patton because he loved a girl that was like us – me and my friends. My friend said, ‘I think Michelle orchestrated this from heaven. She asked herself, who would be the best woman to raise Alice? And she picked you. And then, who would Patton love? You.’”

Now, the family of three is looking forward to the next chapter.

“Patton and I have been saying this since the very beginning — we really are literally looking forward to the normalcy and stability of life,” Salenger said. “All I want in life is to wake up and make Alice breakfast and take her to school. We’re just looking forward to the daily routine of life. Family dinner, bath time, book time, bedtime. That’s all I ever really fantasized about.”