Patti Wilkinson Accidentally Crashes Kendra's Friend's Bachelorette Party & Comes Face-to-Face with Her 'Enemy'

Well, this is awkward!

On Friday’s all-new episode of Kendra on Top, Kendra Wilkinson Baskett receives a very unexpected knock on her penthouse door from her mother, Patti, who arrives a week early.

“What are you doing here?” a very surprised Kendra, 32, asks her mother in a PEOPLE exclusive sneak peek.

“What do you mean what am I doing here?” Patti responds.

“What are you doing here?” Kendra presses. “I thought you were coming next week.”

According to Kendra, Patti was scheduled to come the following week: “Next week is next week, not this week. But I told her last week, and I guess she probably thought this week was next week.”

So not to leave her mother standing outside her door, Kendra invites Patti inside — where things immediately get awkward.

As Patti enters the penthouse, she discovers a bachelorette party that Kendra is hosting for her childhood friend, Brittany. But it doesn’t end there — also inside is Patti’s enemy.

“Oh man, Patti’s here? There goes any chance of having a fun evening,” says Kendra’s best friend Jessica, who isn’t “really getting along right now” with Patti. “This is just going to be an awkward night for everyone.”

“I’m looking around the room and I’m seeing a room full of Kendra’s friends, including Jessica. Every time I see Jessica I think, F—, my daughter’s with the enemy.”

In an effort to include her mother in the nightly activities, Kendra invites her mom to join the group, despite her friends not liking Patti.

“All I can really do I guess is just invite my mom along with us, but, I mean, things couldn’t be more awkward right now,” Kendra admits. “I mean, Jessica, Brittany and my friends, they don’t really like my mom. They all saw firsthand what she’s done to me.”

Kendra on Top airs Fridays (9 p.m. ET) on WE tv.