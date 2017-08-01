Patti Stanger Has to 'Shock the S---' Out of a 'Narcissistic' Bachelor in Paradise Alum with Her Tough Dating Advice

Patti Stanger isn’t holding back from giving her tough love to a “narcissistic” Bachelor in Paradise alum.

“Daniel, Daniel, Daniel, he’s my problem this week,” Stanger, 56, says about Daniel Maguire in a PEOPLE exclusive clip of Million Dollar Matchmaker.

Bachelor Nation first met Maguire — a male model from Canada — when he competed on JoJo Fletcher‘s season 12 of The Bachelorette, and later watched him on BiP season 3. Now, he’s looking for love on a reality show for the third time with the help of Stanger, who is hoping to kick his narcissistic ways.

“I’m setting up Daniel with a bunch of potential blind dates and it’s all about making that best first impression to see if he’s going to lead with his narcissistic ways or is he going to be a nice, humble guy,” Stanger explains before adding with an eyeroll, “right.”

As Maguire readies to begin his test, where he will sit and chat with multiple potential matches, he is advised to “get to know each and every one of them, and at the end, you get to present the first impression rose to one lucky lady.”

“It feels great to have the power and to be giving out the rose,” Maguire admits. “I’ve been in the situation before where it was the other way around and it kind of sucks.”

But just as Stanger fears, Maguire’s narcissism surfaces immediately.

“I’m an ambitious person,” Maguire tells his first date. “I like to stay fit,” he shares with another.

“The most important person in your life is yourself,” he admits to a third lady.

Having worked with narcissistic clients in the past, Stanger knows that they can be a challenge to coach because they are unaware of their behavior.

“Narcissists are really hard to deal with,” she explains. “They don’t know they’re narcissists, so you literally have to shock the s— out of them and show them what they’re doing wrong in order for them to admit to their bad behavior.”

“They don’t realize it comes off condescending and judgmental,” she says.

Million Dollar Matchmaker premieres Friday, Aug. 4 at 10 p.m. ET on WE tv.