The Middle Star Patricia Heaton Urges Everyone to Donate Blood in Las Vegas to Help Shooting Victims

Patricia Heaton is encouraging those who wish to help out following the deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas on Sunday to donate blood.

“Everybody still feels helpless, and I think the best thing to do is to go give blood right now, because I think they need it, there’s so many wounded, and if you want to feel like you’re going to make a difference and be a part of it in a positive way, I guess that’s the best thing to do,” Heaton, 59, tells PEOPLE Now.

Adds The Middle star, “It’s just a terrible, terrible tragedy.”

At least 59 people are dead and over 500 injured after the attack on the Route 91 Harvest country music festival, which is now the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

On Monday, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shared that those willing to donate blood should visit the Labor Health & Welfare Clinic on 7135 W. Sahara. The American Red Cross also offers guidance on local sites to donate blood in time of need.

Thank you LV!United Blood Center on Sunset is no longer taking walk-ins. Please make an appointment. Also no more donations. All good here. pic.twitter.com/pI2RxhA6PW — Peter Dawson (@PeterFox5LV) October 2, 2017

Lines were so long at some of the authorized donation sites Monday that authorities are encouraging donors to make a reservation at the locations run by United Blood Services, which will continue to schedule donations for several days.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department advised against making donations at hospitals, which are inundated with the victims of the attack, KVVU-Fox5 TV reports.