Would Paris Hilton Say Yes to a Simple Life Reboot with Nicole Richie?

With the long list of reboots that are underway, would The Simple Life ever make a comeback?

After five seasons, the reality series starring Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie went off the air in 2007, and in the more than decade since the show wrapped, the possibility of a revival has been discussed.

“They’ve been talking about it and they asked me,” Hilton, 37, told Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday about being approached.

But would Hilton consider starring in a potential reboot?

“I feel like I had so much fun doing it, but I’m focusing on all my businesses and really wouldn’t have time to go over to a farm again and do that,” said Hilton, who has a booming business of retail stores overseas, selling product lines of everything from makeup and dog clothes to high end jewelry and perfumes. (She’s also a DJ.)

Reflecting on the show, Hilton has fond memories — and admitted to still watching episodes from time to time.

“But it was so much fun and it’s such a hilarious show. I still watch it,” she said. “It’s fun that everyone’s enjoying it and it’d be amazing for it to come back.”

Speaking with PEOPLE in 2016 said of how she’s changed from the days of DUIs and feuds with former friends like Richie and Kim Kardashian West, Hilton said, “I’m a completely different person.”

“I’ve grown so much as a person and a woman since The Simple Life,” she said. “I’ve been through a lot, but I’ve worked really hard, and I’ve built my empire. I run my company with 17 different product lines. I’m going nonstop, constantly traveling.”

“I love my life,” she said of being in the public eye. “I’m so used to it. But I wish I hadn’t trusted so many people when I was younger. I was naïve back then. I thought everyone had good intentions.”

In addition to running her many businesses, the mogul is also in the early stages of wedding planning with fiancé Chris Zylka, who proposed during a romantic New Year’s ski trip in Aspen, Colorado.

“It’s a lot of planning to do,” Hilton told PEOPLE at the Boohoo Block Party on Wednesday. “Right now, we are just trying to figure out a date and a location and my dress. I definitely want it to be very magical. I love Disney princess vibes.”

Even though Zylka picked out a pretty perfect ring — a 20-carat, $2 million dollar diamond — Hilton said he’s not involved in the details of their big day.

“He lets me plan everything,” she shared. “He’s always there. He is so supportive and so amazing, but he knows that I like to pick out everything. It’s the bride’s day.”