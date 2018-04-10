Paris Hilton Is Asking Fans If The Simple Life Should Return After Her Reunion with Nicole Richie

Paris Hilton may be ready for a return to reality TV.

The heiress, 37, tweeted on Monday asking her 18 million followers if they would like to see her return to the small screen with a reboot of The Simple Life – the reality show that made her then-best friend Nicole Richie a household name.

“Should #TheSimpleLife return?” Hilton asked, to which the majority — over 80 percent at the time of publishing — said yes.

Hilton starred in The Simple Life from 2003 to 2005 alongside Richie, 36. The show followed the pair on their escapades in small-town and later, corporate America.

However, the friends would fall out very publicly so, in its final season, Richie was replaced by Kimberly Stewart.

Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie in The Simple Life Sam Jones/20th Century Fox TV/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

Her Twitter poll comes just one day after the two were photographed together at The Daily Front Row Fashion Awards in L.A. on Sunday.

Diehard fans of The Simple Life immediately started begging for a reunion.

Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie were spotted happily chatting at The Daily Front in Los Angeles Stefanie Keenan/Getty

“Just saw a photo of @nicolerichie and @ParisHilton together can we get a #TheSimpleLife reboot too!? Sunna Saaaaa,” one fan tweeted.

Another fan said, “Oh my god! Oh my god! Oh my god! Please please please please please please do a reboot @ParisHilton @nicolerichie.”

The best friends from childhood experienced an infamous falling out in 2005 when Hilton and Richie said they would never be friends again. “It’s no big secret that Nicole and I are no longer friends,” Hilton told PEOPLE at the time. “Nicole knows what she did, and that’s all I’m ever going to say about it.”

When Richie was asked about the fight a few months later, she simply said, “We just grew apart.”

However, just one year later they were spotted enjoying dinner together in L.A. and have been working on repairing their friendship ever since.