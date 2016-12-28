Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton Reunite at Christmas Eve Party for the First Time in Years

The holidays are a time for old friends to come together — and Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian West did just that on Saturday, reuniting at Kris Jenner‘s annual Christmas Eve bash.

The two former BFFs posed side-by-side for a photo together, each dressed in her holiday best. Hilton wore a black dress with jewel earrings, while Kardashian West donned a shining gold, cleavage-baring Alexander Wang number — accessorized with a lip ring.

“Lovely evening celebrating the holidays with @KimKardashian,” Hilton wrote on Instagram, sharing the shot.

It’s the first time the two have been since reuniting in Ibiza for Riccardo Tisci’s star-studded birthday party in 2014, which Kardashian West, 36, shared on Instagram.

Reminiscing about the 1st time we went to Ibiza in 2006! @parishilton it was so good to see you & catch up!! Loves it lol A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Aug 2, 2014 at 10:33pm PDT

They used to be inseparable, of course — posing for paparazzi and hitting the club scenes together in the mid 2000s. Reality TV fans will even remember Kardashian West from her first appearances on Hilton’s show The Simple Life. She was Hilton’s assistant back then — organizing her closet and occasionally taking care of Hilton’s chihuahua, Tinkerbell.

But as time moved on, Kardashian’s West’s fame rose and the two grew apart, even insulting one another in the press. There was that time Hilton referred to Kardashian West’s butt as “cottage cheese inside a big trash bag” in a 2008 radio interview — something Kardashian West wasn’t too happy about.

“I haven’t talked to her in a few years,” Kardashian West told Howard Stern in 2009. “We were good friends … It was just one time we didn’t speak again. I did speak to her once when she went on a radio station and said that my ass looks like cellulite in a trash bag or something, she did call me to apologize … cottage cheese.”

That’s clearly behind them now (no pun intended), as the two were all smiles on Saturday.

Hilton, 35, also posted photos hanging alongside Khloé Kardashian, Nicky Hilton, Caitlyn Jenner and Kylie Jenner — showing that there’s no bad blood between these two families.

#GoodTimes celebrating Christmas with these beauties @KhloeKardashian & @NickyHilton. 🎄❤️🎄 A photo posted by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on Dec 25, 2016 at 4:49pm PST

Holidays with the baes @KylieJenner & @NickyHilton. ✨✨👸🏼👸🏻👸🏼✨✨ A photo posted by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on Dec 27, 2016 at 10:19pm PST

#Kristmas with Santa & @CaitlynJenner. 🎄🎅🏻🎄 A photo posted by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on Dec 25, 2016 at 12:17pm PST

Saturday’s reunion with Hilton was also remarkable for Kardashian West, who has stayed out of the spotlight — and off social media — since her robbery in October.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashian star has recently posed for pictures with her family during the holidays. She even appeared on her husband’s Twitter account — where Kanye West, 39, commemorated Christmas Eve night with an adorable family photo with his wife, and their two children, 3-year-old North and 1-year-old Saint.

As for Hilton, her mark on pop culture and the KarJenner family lives on. Kendall Jenner, 21, recently celebrated her birthday in Los Angeles, seemingly paying tribute to Hilton in a custom creation by Lebanese designer Antoine Salameh of the brand LaBourjoisie.

That inspiration came from the dress Hilton wore to her own 21st birthday party in 2002. Jenner shared a photo of her dress — an almost exact replica — with the caption, “vintage Paris Hilton vibes.”