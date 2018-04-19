Paris Hilton Gushes About Former Frenemy Kim Kardashian West: 'She's Beautiful Inside and Out'

If there was even a sliver of doubt that the infamous feud between Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian West is over, it’s officially been squashed.

Speaking to reporters at the CASA of Los Angeles’ 2018 Evening to Foster Dreams Gala on Wednesday in Beverly Hills, Hilton had nothing but praise to sing about Kardashian West.

“We’ve known each other since we were basically born … and it’s amazing just to see us both grow into such incredible businesswomen,” she said. “I know she has her family. I’m about to start my own family soon, I’m getting married, so it’s an exciting time in both of our lives. It’s just how life is meant to be. Just to be happy!”

As for whether she ever expected Kardashian West and her famous family to become the biggest reality stars on the planet? Absolutely.

“People are born with it, and she’s always had that just gorgeous quality about her [and] an amazing work ethic,” Hilton gushed.

“She just has that star quality,” she added. “She’s beautiful inside and out!”

Paris Hilton (left) and Kim Kardashian West Source: Paris Hilton Instagram

Hilton and Kardashian West, both 37, used to be inseparable — posing for paparazzi and hitting the club scenes together in the mid-2000s. Reality TV fans will even remember Kardashian West’s first appearances on Hilton’s show The Simple Life, organizing the heiress’s closet and occasionally taking care of Hilton’s chihuahua, Tinkerbell.

RELATED VIDEO: Paris Hilton Debuts $65,000 Birkin That ‘Makes Up For’ the 20 Bags the Bling Ring Stole from Her

But as time moved on, Kardashian West’s fame rose and the two grew apart, even insulting each other in the press. In a 2008 radio interview, Hilton referred to Kardashian West’s butt as “cottage cheese inside a big trash bag.”

“I haven’t talked to her in a few years,” Kardashian West told Howard Stern in 2009. “We were good friends … It was just one time we didn’t speak again. I did speak to her once when she went on a radio station and said that my ass looks like cellulite in a trash bag or something — she did call me to apologize.”

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

In recent years, the stars have slowly been squashing their beef. In December 2016, the two reunited at Kris Jenner’s annual Christmas Eve bash, and earlier this year, Hilton modeled Kanye West’s Yeezy season 6 collection dressed as a Kardashian West clone.