Chris Zylka: 5 Things to Know About Paris Hilton's Fiancé

Paris Hilton is off the market!

PEOPLE exclusively confirmed that the 36-year-old heiress got engaged to Chris Zylka over the weekend in Aspen, Colorado. Hilton and Zylka first met an an Oscars party eight years ago, but the pair didn’t reconnect until two years ago. (Hilton made their relationship social media official in February of last year with a loved-up Instagram post.)

“I am so excited to be engaged to the love of my life and my best friend,” Hilton gushed to PEOPLE. “I have never felt so happy, safe and loved. He is perfect for me in every way and showed me that fairytales really do exist! Ever since our first date I knew there was something special about him. I have never in my life met a man so loyal, dedicated, and loving. I knew right from the start that I wanted to be with him forever.”

“Paris is the most beautiful and incredible woman both inside and out,” added Zylka, 32. “I feel like the luckiest man in the world to be marrying my dream girl. I can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives together.”

Here’s everything you need to know about The Simple Life star‘s hubby-to-be.

1. He’s an actor.

Zylka has been acting for the last decade. He got his small-screen start with a guest appearance on 90210 in 2008, before scoring small parts in Everybody Hates Chris and Hannah Montana. Zylka has also appeared in The Amazing Spider-Man and a handful of episodes of Freeform’s Twisted.

Zylka starred as Jake Armstrong in The CW’s supernatural drama The Secret Circle, which aired for one season from 2011-12. In 2014, he landed the role of Tom Garvey on HBO’s The Leftovers. (In the series, which concluded in June, Tom was the adopted son of Justin Theroux‘s character Kevin Garvey.)

2. He’s not afraid of a few “sexy scenes.”

On The Secret Circle, Zylka acted opposite Phoebe Tonkin in what he called “some of the sweetest scenes, and extremely romantic.”

“Phoebe’s such a professional that she’s totally comfortable in scenes like that,” he told TV.com in 2012. “We know it’s going to look a lot better if it’s just natural and just go for whatever The CW will allow to be on television.And it’s worked out so far. They’ve been pretty sexy scenes.”

As Hilton would say: That’s hot.

3. He understands the importance of tradition.

When it came to his proposal, Zylka wanted “to do everything so perfectly,” diamond expert and celebrity jeweler Michael Greene tells PEOPLE. “He wants the best thing for his princess. And he did all the right things. He told me he had to set up a time to meet up with Paris’ father to ask for her hand in marriage. He did the whole thing. All the traditions.”

4. He got a tattoo in Hilton’s honor.

In July, Zylka made his love for Hilton permanent, surprising her by getting a large tattoo of her name in Disney font on his forearm.

“Such a lucky girl!” she captioned a photo of his new ink. “My love surprised me & got my name tattooed in #Disney font. And said cause I’m his most magical place on Earth & he finally found his fairytale princess. #BoyfriendGoals.”

5. He’s not on social media.

Though he used to be an active Twitter user, Zylka no longer has a profile on the site, and also doesn’t have an Instagram account.