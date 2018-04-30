Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me's Pamela Gidley Dies at 52

Pamela Gidley, perhaps best known for her portrayal of Teresa Banks in the Twin Peaks prequel Fire Walk With Me, has died at the age of 52.

According to the Associated Press, her death was announced in an obituary published on Sunday.

Gidley “died peacefully in her home” on April 16 in Seabrook, New Hampshire, the obituary said. The cause of death has not been released. At the family’s request, all services will be private.

A former model, Gidley made her movie debut in the 1986 movie Thrashin’ opposite Josh Brolin. Brolin, 50, honored his costar with a touching tribute last week.

“My co-star in Thrashin‘ and my girlfriend twice in a lifetime,” he wrote. “Amazing and innocent memories of her: a spitfire, and a truly funny person she was. I remember is being in bed (I was 17) and hearing the radio come on saying that the Challenger had just exploded. These milestones in your life: amazing people to grace us with their spirit, their presence. She will have forever affected mine. Thank you for the gift of you, Pam. Rest In Peace beautiful girl.”

Gidley also appeared in films such as Cherry 2000, The Blue Iguana, and Permanent Record. She also had recurring roles on Angel Street, Strange Luck, The Pretender, and CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.