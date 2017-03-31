Celeb Parents' Secret Workout Weapon? A Kid!
From Tommy Lee to Julian Assange: A Look Back at Pamela Anderson’s Storied Love Life
As she keeps fans hanging regarding her romance with Assange, we’re looking back at her romantic ups and downs
By Kate Hogan
Posted on
TOMMY LEE
After knowing each other for just a few days, Home Improvement and Baywatch star Anderson and Mötley Crüe rocker Lee tied the knot on the beach in Mexico in 1995 (her parents had never even heard of him). He'd previously been married to Heather Locklear; she'd been linked to Baywatch costar David Charvet, TV Superman Dean Cain, MTV veejay Eric Nies, Australian-born surfer Kelly Slater and Sylvester Stallone. "I don't know if they were in love with each other," witness and local club manager Marcos Corminas told PEOPLE at the time, "but they really liked each other a lot and were having a lot of fun." Their names really made the news when a sex tape from their honeymoon hit the Internet; Anderson ultimately sued the distribution company and settled privately. The couple went on to have two sons, Brandon and Dylan, before divorcing in 2008.
MARCUS SCHENKENBERG
Anderson reportedly moved on from Lee with Swedish Calvin Klein model Schenkenberg, to whom she became engaged. However, the two split in 2001.
KID ROCK
Anderson and rocker Rock began dating in the spring of 2001. They became engaged on April 11, 2002, in the Las Vegas desert, but split the following year. They rekindled their romance in July 2006 when they ran into each other in St. Tropez on a yacht owned by a mutual friend. “It was like we’d never been apart,” Rock told PEOPLE afterward. They married in front of famous friends that month — also aboard a yacht in St. Tropez — but she filed for divorce that November after reportedly suffering a miscarriage, writing on her blog that the split was "unfortunately impossible." In 2007, Kid Rock came to blows with fellow Anderson ex Lee at the MTV VMAs, though denied the squabble was about the actress.
RICK SALOMON
Anderson's third marriage was to longtime friend (and Shannen Doherty ex) Salomon, at a Las Vegas hotel in October of 2007. "They are head over heels in love," a source told PEOPLE. But she filed for divorce that December, and while the two appeared to reconcile for a brief time, they were granted an annulment in March 2008, both citing fraud as the reason to end the marriage.
TOMMY LEE, AGAIN
By late 2008, Anderson and Lee were supposedly back together again, with Lee telling Rolling Stone, "We've only given it a try 800 times — 801, here we go. Pamela and the kids have moved in with me. It's awesome. It's definitely working." Though they never remarried, in 2015, Anderson told PEOPLE, "He was the love of my life. There was Tommy and then there was nobody else."
RICK SALOMON, AGAIN
In January 2014, news broke that Anderson and Salomon had wed a second time, after Anderson told Ellen DeGeneres that she and her ex were "best friends with benefits." Following the wedding, Anderson spoke to E! News, saying, "We're very happy. Our families are very happy and that's all that matters." In July of 2014, though, the actress filed for divorce again, citing irreconcilable differences.
JULIAN ASSANGE
In October of 2016, Anderson began paying visits to the WikiLeaks editor-in-chief at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, where he's claimed political asylum. "My relationship with Julian — It's no secret," she wrote on her blog in March 2017. "He is one of my favorite people." She went on to call him sexy and say she loved him for the way he's trying to "free the world by educating it." Assange is staying in the Ecuadorian Embassy to avoid facing extradition to Sweden over a rape allegation he has long refuted. Assange has said he fears being sent to the U.S. to face espionage charges in relation to WikiLeaks.
