From Tommy Lee to Julian Assange: A Look Back at Pamela Anderson’s Storied Love Life

After knowing each other for just a few days, Home Improvement and Baywatch star Anderson and Mötley Crüe rocker Lee tied the knot on the beach in Mexico in 1995 (her parents had never even heard of him). He'd previously been married to Heather Locklear; she'd been linked to Baywatch costar David Charvet, TV Superman Dean Cain, MTV veejay Eric Nies, Australian-born surfer Kelly Slater and Sylvester Stallone. "I don't know if they were in love with each other," witness and local club manager Marcos Corminas told PEOPLE at the time, "but they really liked each other a lot and were having a lot of fun." Their names really made the news when a sex tape from their honeymoon hit the Internet; Anderson ultimately sued the distribution company and settled privately. The couple went on to have two sons, Brandon and Dylan, before divorcing in 2008.