Pamela Adlon Is ‘Devastated’ After Partner Louis C.K. Admits to Sexual Misconduct Claims

Pamela Adlon is “devastated” after Louis C.K. admitted that the sexual misconduct allegations made against him “are true.”

In a statement released Friday afternoon, the Better Things star — who co-created the dramedy series with C.K. — said she feels “deep sorrow” for the five women who came forward in the New York Times article, published Thursday.

“Hi. I’m here. I have to say something. It’s so important,” Adlon, 51, begins.

“My family and I are devastated and in shock after the admission of abhorrent behavior by my friend and partner, Louis C.K.” she continues.

“I feel deep sorrow and empathy for the women who have come forward,” says Adlon. “I am asking for privacy at this time for myself and my family.”

“I am processing and grieving and hope to say more as soon as I am able,” she concludes.

On Friday, C.K., 50, first released a lengthy statement, in which he admitted to the allegations.

“I want to address the stories told to The New York Times by five women named Abby, Rebecca, Dana, Julia who felt able to name themselves and one who did not. These stories are true,” he wrote.



“I also took advantage of the fact that I was widely admired in my and their community, which disabled them from sharing their story and brought hardship to them when they tried because people who look up to me didn’t want to hear it,” C.K. later added.

Following C.K.’s statement, the comedian’s longtime network partner FX is cutting all ties effective immediately.

“Today, FX Networks and FX Productions are ending our association with Louis C.K. We are cancelling the overall deal between FX Productions and his production company, Pig Newton,” an FX spokeperson said in a statement. “He will no longer serve as executive producer or receive compensation on any of the four shows we were producing with him – Better Things, Baskets, One Mississippi and The Cops.”

In the Times article, comedians Dana Min Goodman and Julia Wolov alleged that while with C.K., 50, in his hotel room after their show at the U.S. Comedy Arts Festival in 2002, he “proceeded to take all of his clothes off, and get completely naked, and started masturbating.”

Comedian Rebecca Corry alleged that C.K. “asked if we could go to my dressing room so he could masturbate in front of me” while filming a TV pilot in 2005, and writer Abby Schachner alleged she heard him masturbating through the phone during a 2003 call. A fifth, anonymous woman alleged that while working on The Chris Rock Show in the late 1990s, C.K. masturbated while she sat with him in his office, and a co-worker corroborated her story to the Times.