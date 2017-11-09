Ozzy Osbourne Says His Marriage to Sharon Is '1,000 Percent' Better: 'I've Learned a Lot This Year'

After a year of ups and downs, Ozzy Osbourne‘s marriage to Sharon is stronger than ever.

“It’s 1,000 percent better,” Ozzy, 68, said of his marriage as he sat alongside his wife and son, Jack, on The Talk Wednesday. “It’s a journey, really, a marriage. You go up, you go down, you make mistakes. … I’ve learned a lot this year.”

In May 2016, the Black Sabbath musician and The Talk co-host split after 33 years of marriage when reports surfaced that Ozzy had an affair, allegedly with his hairstylist.

But months later, Sharon publicly forgave her husband in July and informed viewers that the couple were working on reconciling their marriage: “I forgive. It’s going take a long time to trust, but we’ve been together 36 years, 34 of marriage … I just can’t think of my life without him,” she said.

“The fishing was like a metaphor. … You gotta get that big one on the hook and you gotta fight to reel it in,” Jack chimed in and added about his mother, “You’re a trophy!”

A year after the couple split, Sharon shared on an episode of The Talk in May how she fell back in love with her husband, with whom she shares three children: daughters Aimee, 34, and Kelly, 33, and son Jack, 32.

“35 years with someone is a hell of a long time. And I think I fell out of love with my husband and then fell back again,” admitted Sharon.

Asked by co-host Julie Chen “What made you re-fall in love with Ozzy? And when was it?,” Sharon noted Ozzy’s intentionality in bettering himself.

“Probably, really, just months ago because he was trying so hard to be a better person — desperately trying, working his program, working with his therapist every day and trying so hard,” said Sharon.

“I just had a newfound love,” she continued, and added, “and I respected him because he’s seriously trying to be a better person.”

The couple, who has been married for 35 years and renewed their wedding vows earlier this year, also got candid about whether or not “the best time for Sharon to talk to [Ozzy] is after sexy time.”

“Well, occasionally I have to take Viagra,” Ozzy admitted on The Talk as Sharon shook her head. “You know what, by the time it works, it’s a great sleeping pill because my wife is asleep.”

