What Did He Catch?! Ozzy Lusth Explains Why Fishing Is 'Like Meditation' in Survivor: Game Changers Sneak Peek

Ozzy Lusth knows what it takes to survive.

The 35-year-old is currently competing for the fourth time on Survivor — he currently starred on Cooks Islands, Micronesia and South Pacific — and recognizes what it necessary to not only survive, but win.

In a PEOPLE exclusive sneak peek at Wednesday night’s episode of Survivor: Game Changers, Lusth admits that he is feeling “really confident” in his standing because he’s been bringing food back to the team.

“I’ve been doing an awesome job being the rock of this tribe. Not to toot my own horn, but I’m able to catch fish and able to provide a constant supply of great protein,” he says in the clip.

He also recognizes that if he wasn’t providing for the team, the likelihood of him being voted off would be much higher.

“If I didn’t bring food in, my name would come up a lot more than it does,” says Lusth.

Additionally, he finds peace being out in the water while hunting for his team’s meals.

FROM COINAGE: The Most Expensive TV Shows of All Time

“But more than that, it’s almost like a meditation. Fishing gives me a chance to think about the game and come back a little more grounded,” he says. “It’s just extraordinary.”

And his fellow competitor’s recognize his abilities too — including PEOPLE NOW’s Andrea Boehlke who is also competing!

“Ozzy’s played four times. He’s no joke. As a fan of the show, just seeing him in action is amazing,” she says. “He caught the stingray, so we’re going to get a meal and hopefully that’s going to give us more confidence to do well in the next challenge.”

Survivor: Game Changers airs Wednesdays (8 p.m. ET) on CBS.