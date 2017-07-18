New Outlander Trailer Reveals How Claire Finds Jamie — Will She Get Back the Love of Her Live?

“I want to come back.”

So says Claire in the newest trailer from the upcoming season of Outlander. Give her what she wants, Frank!



Just in time for the drama’s much-anticipated appearance at San Diego Comic-Con, Starz has given fans another taste of the upcoming season that begins with Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan) leading two lives in two very different centuries. Will she get back to the love of her life? Will Frank (Tobias Menzies) be able to endure the pain?

See the latest trailer above and check back later for a deep dive!

Season 3 of Outlander premieres Sept. 10 on Starz.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com