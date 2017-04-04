Outlander Stars Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe Cuddle Up at Rugby Game

Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe have a fresh batch of romance rumors on their hands.

The Outlander stars were all smiles on Saturday as they attended a rugby match in Cape Town, South Africa, and 36-year-old Heughan was sure to share a sweet Twitter photo of their outing.

“Thank you @THESTORMERS What a result!!!!! And so good to meet “4Ball” @iamSivN @caitrionambalfe,” he captioned a photo of himself and Balfe, 37, surrounded by a crowd of blue-clad Stormers supporters.

Heughman and Balfe, who play husband and wife in the Starz show, cuddled close as they posed for the selfie. Balfe, sporting a pair of red glasses, held up her drink as she smiled wide beside a grinning Heughman.

Naturally, many social media users commented on the Twitter photo, noting how “cute” the pair was together.

This isn’t the first time the actors have been the subject of romance speculation. Last March, Balfe and Heughman told Entertainment Weekly that they are not dating and are exhausted by the constant questioning.

“Honestly I’m tired of that conversation,” Balfe, who plays Claire Fraser, said.

“This is fantasy. This is our job. We are very different in our private life. We are best friends,” she continued. “From the moment we met, we got along. Sam is one of the most generous people you’ll ever meet. Such a great guy, no ego involved.”

Heughan, who plays James Fraser, said then that he feels bad for fans who are genuinely sad that the actors aren’t an item.

“It saddens me a bit but I guess that means we’ve done a good job,” he said. “I don’t know. It’s a strange one. I’m still coming to terms with what it’s like to have people follow your personal life as well as your public life. It gets amusing. But she’s just wonderful. We’re very good friends.”