Quints Mom 'Shocked' at Husband's 'Passive Aggressive' Response After She Suggests Going Back to Work

Things are looking tense on the season finale of OutDaughtered.

In an exclusive sneak peek at Tuesday’s episode, Danielle Busby, who shares 6-year-old daughter Blayke and 2-year-old all-girl quintuplets with husband Adam, opens up about her desires to be a working mother again and contribute more around the couple’s spin studio — but the conversation doesn’t exactly go smoothly.

In the clip, the two arrive at the studio with their business partners so they can work out schedules and finalize staffing ahead of the studio’s grand opening.

“I know everybody works full-time,” Danielle says. “Hopefully we can find some way to kind of deviate our roles to responsibilities in the studio and hours here.”

As it quickly becomes apparent that no one will be able to commit to working at the studio themselves, Danielle — who takes care of the quints at home while Adam works — suggests that she might be able to do it.

“I’m really looking forward to the cycle studio helping me become me again,” she admits during a confessional. “I feel like I’m the woman that’s known as ‘that lady who has half a dozen girls.’ But I had a career and I loved my job, and I’m just really excited about it.”

Addressing the group, Danielle gingerly broaches the subject.

“I mean, I don’t know how everybody else feels,” she starts. “But I can fill time to save cost on money.”

Adam looks taken aback.

“I don’t think you ever communicated that to me,” he says. “Who’s going to watch our kids?”

The rest of the partners exchange awkward glances as the tension rises between Danielle and Adam.

“That’s what we have to figure out,” she tells him. “I’m not saying I want to do it full-time, all the time. Yes, we need to hire staff — I’m all for that.”

“Well, it sounds like we’re going to have to hire staff at our house now,” responds Adam.

“Adam, it doesn’t mean I’m doing it every day!” says Danielle, clearly irritated. “I haven’t thought that far down the line of it. I’m just expressing feelings out loud.”

Kylie, one of the other business partners present, suggests that they start conducting interviews while they assess everyone’s schedules, subtly hinting that Danielle and Adam should have their own discussion “at home.”

“I’m shocked that Adam is being so passive aggressive about this,” Danielle admits during a confessional later. “I’ve said that I’d have a bigger role in the studio and he’s acting like it’s just coming out of nowhere. My involvement will make it more successful. We’ll find a way to take care of the kids — we always do.”

But Adam isn’t on the same page.

“With everything going on this week, I just really wish that Danielle would not have brought this up in front of all of our partners, just because I don’t really see it being very realistic,” he says. “Her being at the studio all the time, I’m just worried that we’re going to end up spending more time on childcare than she’s going to be bringing at the studio. I mean, is that even worth it?”

The OutDaughtered season finale airs Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.