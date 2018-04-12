Quintuplet Parents Throw Hilarious 'Poop-Themed' Birthday Party as TLC's OutDaughtered Returns

The Busby family is back!

As parents to the only all-female set of quintuplets in the country, Adam and Danielle Busby have chronicled their journey for two seasons on TLC’s OutDaughtered — and now, PEOPLE can exclusively announce that the network has renewed the series for a third season, set to premiere sometime this year.

But that’s not the only cause for celebration: The couple’s eldest daughter Blayke just turned 7 on April 5, and the quints turned 3 on April 8. To ring in the big birthdays, Adam and Danielle threw a joint party with a truly unique theme over the weekend — and PEOPLE has the exclusive first photos.

“Blayke and the quints birthday party was a blast,” the couples tells PEOPLE. “This was our first time doing one big party for all the girls and first party outside our home. Blayke chose the theme ‘Don’t be a party pooper’ because she loves the poop emoji. We loved this idea — one because it was funny and two, because the quints are potty trained and we are celebrating no more poop disasters!”

The Busby family TLC

So how have the girls grown up?

“I cannot believe we have a 7-year-old old,” Danielle says. “Blayke has grown up a lot this year. She has lost six teeth, grew about four inches, and has been the best big sister/mommy helper I could ask for.”

“The quints have also changed so much,” she continues. “We no longer have five babies — we now have five little kids, in addition to Blayke. One of the biggest milestones we’ve reached is that they talk nonstop with real words and sentences. All day, every day, our house has six or so different conversations going on at one time — and you have to try and keep up with all of them!”

“And there are no longer barriers that can contain them, so they’re just all over the place all day,” she adds. “We have worked really hard on potty training, a few different times and a few different methods, and I’m so glad we’ve approached the end of this milestone.”

The Busby girls TLC

As for what we can expect from the new season? According to the couple, if you thought the “terrible twos” were crazy last season, buckle up.

“Just wait, because all the girls’ personalities have bloomed and they started really communicating,” the proud parents explain. “This is by far the most action-packed season yet. We hit all the big holidays and our first big family vacation. We’re so excited!”

A premiere date for OutDaughtered season 3 has not yet been announced.