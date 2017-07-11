No Crying over Spilt Milk! Why Does Quintuplet Mom Danielle Busby Consider Daughter Riley ‘Notorious’?

OutDaughtered is coming back to TLC — and Danielle Busby, mom to 2-year-old, all-girl quintuplets, has her hands more full than ever.

In an exclusive sneak peek at Tuesday’s premiere, Danielle, 33, returns home from the grocery store to start preparing the house for an upcoming celebration with the help of her eldest daughter Blayke, 6.

“Blayke is going to help me decorate the house, make some cookies and get the cupcakes and everything set up,” says Danielle. “I just can’t wait to see Adam’s face when he gets home from work and sees all the stuff that’s been done!”

As Blayke busies herself in the kitchen, Danielle juggles the quints in the living room, changing diapers and picking up toys at a lightning speed — until baby Riley decides to turn her bottle upside down, leaving a “big puddle” on the floor.

“What happened? Did you do that? No ma’am,” says Danielle, scooping Riley up and setting her down in the corner of the room.

“Come on, you know better,” she scolds. “You do this every night. Go sit. One minute!”

“Riley is notorious for spilling her milk on purpose — she does it all the time,” explains Danielle. “The girls are at that age where they’re really testing boundaries, so we’ve starting doing time-out for when they’re bad.”

Riley begins wailing in the corner, but Danielle doesn’t give in.

“Well, don’t purposely spill your milk on the floor!” she says, before climbing over and plucking a toy out of Riley’s hands. “No toys in time-out!”

Once her time-out is over, Riley picks up a paper towel and does her best to wipe the mess on the floor.

“Though Riley is usually the naughty one, she really does have a sweet, cuddly side to her,” says Danielle with a smile. “She wants to do good, but her personality just kind of gets in the way.”

But of course things can’t stay calm for too long. When Danielle pops into the kitchen to put the cookies in the oven, the quints end up strewing paper towels all over the carpet.

“The babies are at that age where monkey see, monkey do,” says Danielle with a sigh. “When one does, they all do! So trying to teach them a lesson, as always, backfired.”

“I can’t leave for one second and y’all got to destroy something, huh?” she tells her daughters as she begins cleaning up. “Thank you for making this place a total mess before Daddy gets home. You guys wear me out!”

New episodes of OutDaughtered premiere Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.